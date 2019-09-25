Trulieve Provides Patients Expanded Access as Doors Open in Jacksonville Beach

Trulieve's newest storefront brings Florida's largest selection of medical cannabis to patients in Northeast Florida as registry races to 275,000

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the company"), continues to meet the state registry's rapid growth rate as the doors of a new dispensary in Jacksonville Beach are set to open on Thursday, September 26th.

The 6th Avenue dispensary, serving patients in Northeast Florida, marks the company's 34th storefront in Florida and advances its mission of expanding and ensuring patient access. Trulieve presently operates 33 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, St. Augustine, and Palm Coast.

"As our second Jacksonville dispensary, we are excited to be growing with the community and expanding access to the high-quality medications patients have come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Rivers continued, "Patients have always been Trulieve's primary focus. We look forward to educating new patients through their first steps into medical cannabis and offering direct access for those who may not have had convenient access to a dispensary in the past."

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Jacksonville Beach location on the day of.

WHAT: Trulieve Jacksonville Beach Grand Opening

WHERE: 102 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, in addition to its 34 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 266,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are presently 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

