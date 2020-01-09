Trulieve Kicks Off 2020 Expansion With New Northwest Florida Storefront

Fort Walton Beach location is part of company's mission to ensure patients statewide have access to Florida's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced it is set to open the doors of their latest Florida dispensary on Friday, January 10th. The Fort Walton Beach location will be the company's 43rd in Florida and their 45th nationwide.

The Northwest Florida location joins Trulieve's 42 other dispensaries statewide, including in the nearby communities of Pensacola, Destin, and Panama City. Located on Mary Esther Cut Off, the storefront is part of the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide.

"Trulieve is focused on creating a strong customer-centric experience, and that starts with ensuring that patients across Florida have access to the medications they've come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Expanding our reach inside the Florida Panhandle is just one of the ways we're doing that. Our well-trained staff is ready and willing to assist patients during every step of the process, from exploring medical cannabis for the first time to transitioning into a new treatment process."

Rivers added, "Regardless of where a patient is on their medical cannabis journey, we encourage everyone to reach out and learn more about our safe, natural products."

To commemorate the Fort Walton Beach location, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Friday, January 10th, featuring opening remarks and a press conference with CEO Kim Rivers immediately followed by press tours of the dispensary. All patients, from those new toTrulieve to our strong Truliever community, will also be eligible for a 25% discount on the day of the opening.

WHAT: Trulieve Fort Walton Beach Grand Opening Celebration

WHERE: 418 Mary Esther Cut Off NW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32548

WHEN: Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and conveninent in-store pick-up, in addition to its 43 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had reached nearly 300,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,600 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

