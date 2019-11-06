Trulieve Expands Patient Access in Central Florida, Opens Record 39th Storefront

The company's newest storefront expands patient access to the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory to patients in Polk County

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is opening the doors of their milestone 39th Florida location on Wednesday, November 6th, in Wesley Chapel.

Trulieve presently operates 38 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Tampa, New Port Richey, Largo, and Clearwater. The storefront, located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, will advance the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide.

"We are passionate about our patients and have been eager to bring our vision in Wesley Chapel to life. Our goal is to provide direct, reliable access to patients statewide, especially to those who have not had access to a physical dispensary in the past," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our team in Wesley Chapel is looking forward to helping patients through the process, whether they're taking their first steps with medical cannabis, exploring alternative treatment options, or simply enjoying having direct, local access to a physical location for the first time."

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Wesley Chapel location on the day of.

WHAT: Trulieve Wesley Chapel Grand Opening

WHERE: 27437 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, in addition to its 38 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and the wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 280,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

