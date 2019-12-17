Trulieve Debuts Binske's Cannabis-Infused Olive Oil Tinctures

The 300mg cold-pressed olive oil tinctures are available in 5 distinct flavors: Truffle, Rosemary, Lemon, Garlic, and Extra Virgin, all sourced from a certified organic olive orchard near Santa Barbara, CA. While Binske cannabis-infused olive oil is available in other markets including Colorado, those states offer 100mg while Florida's patients have exclusive access to the 300mg tincture.

"Trulieve is focused on delivering an exceptional and differentiated customer experience, and that includes offering the broadest selection of high-quality cannabis products," said Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve. "By exclusively offering Binske cannabis-infused olive oil tinctures across our Florida dispensaries, and through our in-store pick up and at-home delivery service, we are empowering customers with even more choices when it comes to selecting the product that best meets their medical needs and personal preferences."

"Trulieve has consistently differentiated itself as a thought leader in the industry, it is only natural that Floridians will now be able to experience Binske's craft cannabis products exclusively at Trulieve locations from Key West to the Panhandle," said Miami-native and Binske CEO, Jacob Pasternack.

Besides its award-winning cannabis product lines, Binske is known for its intellectual property model that creates product consistency while allowing for local product modifications, such as the exclusive to Florida 300mg tinctures, to meet each jurisdiction's legal requirements. This model enables Binske to partner with best-in-class operators like Trulieve.

"Here at Binske, we think a spoonful of cannabis-infused olive oil makes the medicine go down in the most delightful way," continued Pasternack.

Founded by Chairman and CEO Jacob Pasternack in 2015, Denver-based Praetorian Global, holds interests in THC and CBD-related brands throughout the U.S. Privately held Praetorian Global is the parent company for Binske, (the "e" is silent as in "smoke"). Because of its distinct intellectual property model and best-in-class product lines, Binske is available in 11 U.S. states and Canada, making Binske the most widely distributed cannabis brand in North America. Lauded for its proprietary strains and craft ingredients, Binske products have earned multiple awards, including Leafly's Best Edibles, Best Concentrates and Best Overall Company. Binske is a registered trademark of Praetorian Global.

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

