Trulieve Continues Organic Growth Across Florida, Announces Port St. Lucie Location

The St. Lucie County storefront broadens and expands access to Trulieve's wide-ranging medical cannabis inventory to local patients

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) & (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of its latest storefront. Opening on Saturday, July 18th, the Port St. Lucie location will be the Company's 52nd dispensary in its home state of Florida and 54th nationwide.

Located near the center of Port St. Lucie, the dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis throughout the state. It also joins the Company's 51 other Florida dispensaries, including those in nearby Fort Pierce and Stuart.

"Over the past four years, we've seen incredible organic growth, largely due to the support of Florida's patients. When Trulieve first started, we focused on creating a wide-ranging catalog of high-quality products and a customer-centric experience in our stores to support patients along their journey with medical cannabis and we have kept that at our core. As we celebrate innovation and growth at Trulieve, we continue to work tirelessly to ensure that patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they have come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "While our grand openings look a little different now than they have in the past, our Port St. Lucie location is still a celebration of the wonderful, innovative, and natural relief we look forward to bringing directly to our Trulievers for a long time to come."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Port St. Lucie location on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. At this time, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Port St. Lucie Opening

WHERE: 1288 SW Gatlin Boulevard, Building B, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34953

WHEN: Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 9:00 AM

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made their entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or home delivery options available. Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, and utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 52 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was approaching 375,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, [email protected]; Rachel Rivera, Public Relations -- (850) 681-8530, [email protected]