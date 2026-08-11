Trulieve Completes Redomicile from British Columbia to Delaware

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the completion of its previously announced plan to redomicile Trulieve Cannabis Corp. from British Columbia, Canada to Delaware, United States.

"Redomiciling to the United States marks an exciting new chapter for our company, expanding access to U.S. investors and enhancing eligibility for broader index inclusion," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "As one of the industry's leading cannabis operators, we are thrilled to align our corporate structure with where we operate, invest, and serve our patients."

The redomicile was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 5, 2026. The British Columbia Supreme Court issued its Final Order on August 10, 2026, and the Company completed its redomicile to Delaware on August 11, 2026, when the necessary filings were made effective by the State of Delaware.

Following the redomicile, the Company's subordinate voting shares continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRLV".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.