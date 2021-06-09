Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Solevo Wellness West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC ("Solevo") and its three West Virginia dispensary permits.

Total transaction was for $650,000. Solevo was awarded two permits in Morgantown and one in Parkersburg in January 2021 as part of the West Virginia application process. These locations, combined with Trulieve's dispensary permits, are spread across five counties and include a number of the largest populated areas in the state.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated, "Completing this transaction broadens our presence in West Virginia. With the addition of Solevo West Virginia, and our recently announced transaction with Mountaineer Holding LLC, Trulieve now has cultivation, production and nine dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates. We will approach West Virginia with the same high level of integrity, focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and dedication to a variety of quality products to provide the best access and customer experiences to West Virginia patients."

Transaction

Trulieve acquired Solevo and its three dispensary permits for an upfront payment of $150,000 in cash, and $500,000 in Trulieve subordinate voting shares ("Trulieve Shares"). Stock price is based on 10-day VWAP from the last trading day before signing. The transaction is contingent upon West Virginia state regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Advisors and Counsel

Fox Rothschild LLP is acting as legal counsel to Trulieve.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com . ‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the issuance of additional Trulieve Shares in satisfaction of earn-out payments and the expansion of the Company's operations. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

