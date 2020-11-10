Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Speak at Two Upcoming Conferences

Kim Rivers will be participating on panels at MJBizCon Investor Intelligence Conference and 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today that CEO Kim Rivers will speak at the MJBizCon Investor Intelligence Conference, November 12, 2020, at 4:20 p.m. EST. The virtual conference will feature sessions and roundtables discussing major markets and new regulatory updates.

The panel, "US Executive Panel: Post-Election Breakdown," moderated by Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst specializing in beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors at Cowen, will feature executives of U.S. cannabis operators sharing their on-the-ground reactions to the election, COVID-19, and industry trends.

For more information regarding registering for the MJBizCon Investor Intelligence Conference please visit: https://mjbizconference.com/vegas/

In addition, Ms. Rivers is scheduled to speak on a panel at the 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference, November 30, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. EST. This virtual conference is a forum for objective first-hand updates on both marketed and emerging products across the spectrum of the cannabis industry focusing on consumer, technology, and health care.

For more information regarding registering for the 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

