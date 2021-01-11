Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Participate at Two Upcoming Conferences

Kim Rivers will be speaking at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference and the ATB Institutional Investor Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today that CEO Kim Rivers will be speaking at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET. Needham's flagship conference features presentations from over 400 public and private company management teams.

In addition, Ms. Rivers will be speaking at the ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference's Life Sciences Day on January 14, 2021. The online panel "Leading in U.S. Retail; what Leadership looks like Today and Tomorrow" will be held at 9:40 AM ET. The day will feature select companies from across the spectrum of the global cannabis market, including leading US Multi State Operators (MSOs), Canadian Licensed Producers (LPs) and cannabis retailers.

For more information on upcoming Trulieve event participation, please visit https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Media Contact: InkHouse, 781-966-4100, [email protected]

