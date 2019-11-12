Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Among Winners of Most Influential Women in Cannabis at 'High Times Female 50'

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be among the 50 most influential women to be recognized across the cannabis industry at the High Times Female 50. Honorees at the event will include female executives, activists, scientists, patients and politicians.

The High Times Female 50 is a full-day event taking place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, November 13th. The celebratory event includes presentations and a speaker series featuring industry activists and leading executives from cannabis companies.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

