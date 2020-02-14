Trulieve Celebrates Record 45th Florida Dispensary with New Atlantic Coast Location

The new dispensary broadens access to Florida's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory for patients in the Stuart market

STUART, FL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced it will be opening the doors of a new Florida dispensary on Saturday, February 15th. The Stuart location makes a record 45 locations in the state of Florida and 47 nationwide for Trulieve.

The Stuart dispensary, located on Northwest Federal Highway, supports the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide. It joins the Company's 44 other dispensaries statewide, bringing expanded access to patients on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

"Over the past year, we've really focused on creating elevated, educated, and excellent customer-centric experiences. Part of Trulieve's core mission is to ensure that patients across the state of Florida are able to access the medications that they've come to rely on and that includes opening in places where patients are located," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "We are looking forward to introducing direct access to patients in the Atlantic Coast market. Whether a patient is taking their first steps into medical cannabis or they are a dedicated Truliever, our well-trained staff in Stuart is ready and willing to assist patients during every step of the process."

Rivers added, "Regardless of where a patient is on their medical cannabis journey, we encourage everyone to reach out to learn more about our safe, natural products."

To commemorate the milestone location, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration at the Stuart dispensary on Saturday, February 15th, featuring press tours of the dispensary. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community, will also be eligible for a 25% in-store discount on the day of the opening.

WHAT: Trulieve Stuart Grand Opening Celebration

WHERE: 1970 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34994

WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 45 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 310,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,600 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, [email protected]; Rachel Rivera, Public Relations -- (850) 681-8530, [email protected]