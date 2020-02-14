Trulieve Celebrates New Dispensary in Pensacola, Expanding Reach in Panhandle

The latest location broadens access to Florida's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory for patients in the Pensacola market

PENSACOLA, FL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced it was opening the doors of a new Florida dispensary on Friday, February 14th. The new location – the Company's second in Pensacola – makes 44 locations in the state of Florida and 46 nationwide for Trulieve.

The storefront supports the Company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide. They join the Company's 43 other dispensaries statewide, including the first Pensacola and nearby Destin and Tallahassee locations, bringing expanded access to patients on Florida's Emerald Coast.

"When it comes to creating a strong customer-centric experience, we focus first on ensuring that patients across the state have access to the medications they have come to rely on and that means opening in places where patients are located," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "We've been excited about our plans to expand in Pensacola as we continue to bring direct access to patients in the area. Whether a patient is taking their first steps into medical cannabis or they are a dedicated Truliever, our well-trained staff is ready and willing to assist patients during every step of the process."

Rivers added, "Regardless of where a patient is on their medical cannabis journey, we encourage everyone to reach out to learn more about our safe, natural products."

To commemorate the Pensacola location, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration at the 9 Mile Road dispensary on Friday, February 14th, which will include press tours of the dispensary. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community, will also be eligible for a 25% in-store discount on the day of the opening.

WHAT: Trulieve Pensacola Grand Opening Celebration

WHERE: 1901 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, Florida 32514

WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and conveninent in-store pick-up at its 44 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 310,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,600 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

