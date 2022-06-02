Trulieve Celebrates Grand Opening of Medical Dispensary in Coatesville, PA

Trulieve-branded location opens on June 2nd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary under the Permit Harvest of SouthEast PA, LLC. in Coatesville, Penn. Located at 1951 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday June 2, 2022.

"As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Pennsylvania's patient population," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will offer patients access to high quality products and provide exceptional customer experiences."

Trulieve patients will have access to a selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. Other in-house brands available in Pennsylvania include Avenue, Modern Flower, Moxie, Muse and R.O

Trulieve also operates dispensaries located in the following communities around the state: Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

To find a location or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com, follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.