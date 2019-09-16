Trulieve Brings Direct Access to the Florida Keys with New Key West Dispensary

As state approaches 275,000 patients, Trulieve's latest storefront brings Florida's largest selection of medical cannabis to patients in the Keys

KEY WEST, FL, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the company"), continues to match the state registry's rapid growth pace as the doors of a new dispensary in Key West to open on Tuesday, September 17th. As the company's 33rd physical storefront in Florida, the dispensary will directly serve patients living in the Florida Keys, continuing Trulieve's mission of expanding and ensuring patient access.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said, "Our goal has always been to provide the medication patients depend on in a safe, reliable way. We're excited to bring direct access to the products they rely on and to the educated staff inside our dispensaries in a space that's safe and comfortable to our growing base of patients inside Key West and the other nearby Keys."

"Florida has one of the fastest growing registries in the medical cannabis space, with thousands of patients being added each week seeking natural yet effective relief. Expanding direct access to these medications, especially to patients who may not have the ability to visit a physical storefront in the past, is always going to be our focus," Rivers added.

Presently, Trulieve operates 32 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including multiple storefronts throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. As part of the company's mission to provide safe, reliable access for patients statewide, Trulieve will continue opening stores as the patient registry and demand grows.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients unable to make it to a physical store, in addition to its 31 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Miami.

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following.

WHAT: Trulieve Key West Grand Opening

WHERE: 400 Duval Street, Unit C, Key West, Florida 33040

WHEN: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable on the process and eager to help patients. From patients interested in applying for a card to those new to cannabis or Trulieve's wide array of products, Trulieve encourages interested parties to connect with the staff to learn more. Additionally, in honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for a 25% discount on the day of the opening.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was nearing 265,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are presently nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

