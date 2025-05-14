Trulieve-Branded Dispensary to Open in Lorain, Ohio

New Lorain County dispensary will host grand opening celebration Friday, May 16th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded dispensary in Lorain, Ohio. Harvest Grows LLC will operate the dispensary under the Trulieve brand through a licensing agreement with the Company.

The dispensary will host a grand opening celebration Friday, May 16, featuring specials and promotional giveaways.

The new Trulieve-branded dispensary, located at 7420 Oak Point Road, will be open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

"We are thrilled to open this new dispensary under our licensing agreement with Trulieve," said Harvest's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Eiland. "We are proud to be associated with the Trulieve brand and look forward to serving customers at this new location."

"Harvest Grows is leveraging the Trulieve brand because they know our reputation for quality, value, and exceptional customer service," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We wish them all the best in operating their new dispensary."

The new dispensary, located at 7420 Oak Point Road, will be open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service. Trulieve operates owned dispensaries at the following locations in Ohio:

4370 Tonawanda Trail , Beavercreek

, 2950 N. High Street, Columbus

601 S. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville

3674 Maple Avenue, Zanesville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of cannabis products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals. For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.