Trulieve Announces the Addition of Board Advisors

Board of Directors welcomes two consumer-focused executives

TALLAHASEE, FL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the Company has broadened its management and oversight capabilities with the appointment of Susan Thronson and Thomas Millner to serve as advisors to the Trulieve Board of Directors. Trulieve intends to propose both Ms. Thronson and Mr. Millner as nominees for election as directors of the Company at the next Trulieve annual general meeting of shareholders.

Ms. Thronson is an experienced independent director with global digital, ecommerce and loyalty marketing experience. Ms. Thronson was Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Marriott International, leading Marriott's worldwide integrated marketing strategy and execution for its 15 hotel brands. Ms. Thronson formerly served as a director of Angie's List, an internet service company, and SONIC Drive-In, an operator of an American drive-in fast-food restaurant chain based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mr. Millner brings a combination of executive leadership, merchandising and multichannel operational skills, and a strong philanthropic background to the Company. Mr. Milner served as CEO of Cabela's, a direct marketer and specialty retailer of outdoor recreation merchandise, for nearly a decade. Prior to Cabela's, Mr. Milner spent 14 years as president and CEO of North Carolina's Remington Arms Company, an American manufacturer of firearms and ammunition. Mr. Millner is currently a director and the chair of the audit committee of Best Buy, a multinational consumer electronics retailer and is a former director of Total Wine & More, a large, family-owned, privately held American alcohol retailer.

"We are extremely pleased to add two seasoned executives with strong retail and hospitality backgrounds – both highly consumer focused -- as advisors to our Board of Directors," said Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer. "Tom brings extensive executive leadership skills and Susan has deep marketing expertise, and I expect we will greatly benefit from their global retail experience as we execute on our strategic growth plans as a leading multi-state operator."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company including the formation of an advisory committee to the Trulieve Board of Directors and the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: INVESTOR CONTACT: Lynn Ricci, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 850-480-7955, IR@trulieve.com; MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Ferguson, InkHouse, 781-966-4100, trulieve@inkhouse.com