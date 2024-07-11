Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

New dispensary expands patient access to medical marijuana with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The new affiliated dispensary, located at 1000 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 12th, with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways, special discounts and more.

Trulieve Wilkes-Barre will be open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

"We are proud to expand access to medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with this new affiliated dispensary," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "This location offers greater convenience to patients in Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County looking for their favorite Trulieve branded products and our world-class customer service."

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania communities include Camp Hill, Coatesville, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Limerick, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Charter City, Philadelphia Washington Square, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh North Shore, Reading (on Lancaster), Reading (on 5th St. Hwy), Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

