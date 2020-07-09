Trulieve Announces New Partner with TruVet Program for Month of July

Partnership with Heavendropt brings awareness to organization's mission of helping disabled veterans

TALLAHASSEE, FL, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today a partnership with Florida-based Heavendropt as part of their TruVet Program. Throughout the year, Trulieve will be highlighting the many resources available to veterans through local and statewide organizations.

The TruVet Program was launched this year with a goal of educating veterans on the accessibility, benefits, and uses of medicinal cannabis. Sponsored outreach programs include veteran non-profits across the nation which offer financial support, educational seminars, product explanation, and connection with local doctors in the area.

For July, Trulieve has partnered with Heavendropt, an organization that provides employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. Heavendropt repurposes used military parachutes and provides training and opportunities in manufacturing, assembly, and distribution, offering a wide variety of unique, handmade products.

"Our mission is to honor veterans and people with disabilities; partnering with an organization like Trulieve, which has been vocal in its support of the veteran community for years, is an extension of that," said Robert Groover, National Executive Director of Heavendropt. "We appreciate that they are sharing their incredible platform to highlight the resources available to veterans and people with disabilities across the state and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

Currently, veterans are eligible for an in-store discount on Trulieve products. Trulieve also has long-standing partnerships with local veteran organizations throughout the state and encourages patients to inquire about resources at their local dispensary or on our TruVets webpage.

Trulieve has also developed a TruVet Facebook Group as a resource and support group. Created for veterans, as well as their dependents or caregivers, the group helps those seeking further education in the cannabis community and support from fellow veterans.

"As part of our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, we're focusing on highlighting, advocating for, and fostering connections to resources that support communities like veterans and persons with disabilities across the state," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Working with an organization like Heavendropt was a natural fit for our TruVet Program and we're honored to be able to highlight the incredible work they're doing not just in Florida, but across the United States."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 51 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was nearing 360,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

