Trulieve Announces Applications Filed for DEA Registration of State Licensed Medical Marijuana Businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has filed applications with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to register certain state‑licensed medical marijuana operations pursuant to the expedited registration pathway established by the recent rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

"DEA registration for our medical business marks a historic step forward for Trulieve and the patients we serve," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "With over 200 dispensaries serving only medical patients, Trulieve is uniquely positioned to set the bar as a responsible operator in U.S. cannabis."

Following the reclassification of medical marijuana to Schedule III, the DEA established an expedited registration process for eligible state‑licensed medical marijuana operators. For operators that apply within 60 days, licensure to manufacture, distribute, and dispense Schedule III medical marijuana products is deemed approved unless otherwise notified.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by cornerstone markets in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

X: @Trulieve

Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.