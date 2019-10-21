Trulieve Added to the OTCQX Cannabis Index

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is pleased to be added to the OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ) – the performance benchmark for cannabis companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market.

The OTCQX Cannabis Index highlights a diverse group of high-quality cannabis companies that meet the financial, disclosure and corporate governance standards required to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. "This is the latest milestone in the growth of Trulieve," said CEO Kim Rivers. "Becoming a part of the OTCQX Cannabis Index will bring a further focus on our business and operations as we continue to expand and evolve, while maintaining our commitment to a premium customer experience."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

