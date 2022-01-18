Truist reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.13 per diluted share

Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted earnings of $1.9 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share

Results reflect improving loan growth, strong deposit growth, continued fee momentum, strong expense control, and significant capital deployment

On track for integration milestones in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Net income available to common shareholders was $1.5 billion, up 24%, compared to the fourth quarter last year. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.13, an increase of 26% compared with the same period last year. Results for the fourth quarter produced an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19%, an annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROCE) of 9.8%, and an annualized return on tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 18.9%.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $1.9 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share, excluding merger-related and restructuring charges of $212 million ($163 million after-tax) and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $215 million ($165 million after-tax). Adjusted results produced an annualized ROA of 1.43%, an annualized ROCE of 11.9%, and an annualized ROTCE of 22.6%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were up 17% compared to the prior year.

For the full year 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $6.0 billion compared to $4.2 billion for 2020. Earnings per diluted share were $4.47 for 2021, up 45%, compared to $3.08 for 2020. Results for 2021 produced an ROA of 1.23%, an ROCE of 9.7%, and an ROTCE of 18.4%.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the full year 2021, which excludes merger-related charges, incremental operating expenses related to the merger and certain other items as detailed in our non-GAAP reconciliations was $7.5 billion compared to $5.2 billion for 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a record $5.53, up 46%, compared to $3.80 for 2020. Adjusted results for 2021 produced an ROA of 1.50%, an ROCE of 11.9%, and an ROTCE of 22.0%.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect a strong finish to an impactful year for Truist," said Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. "The quarter reflects improved revenue momentum and excellent credit quality, as well as significant capital deployment, and the achievement of our cost savings targets. Our diverse business model and progress on the merger, combined with a better economic environment drove stronger 2021 performance compared with 2020. In addition to our financial performance, we also made critical progress integrating our systems, activating our purpose, and expanding ESG and diversity initiatives.

"During the year, we lived our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities in countless ways. We invested in key businesses and digital products to help drive greater financial success for our clients. Our Paycheck Protection Program lending helped small businesses, non-profits, and commercial clients receive critical funding and we ranked as the 4th largest PPP lender. We increased access to financial education for our clients through our partnership with Operation HOPE, issued our first social bond, and were recognized in JUST Capital's 'JUST 100' list for our ongoing efforts around good corporate citizenship.

"Truist has much to look forward to in 2022. In February, we will complete our largest client conversion and will eliminate merger costs by year end. We have strong momentum heading into the year with an improving loan growth trajectory and growing fee income businesses. We will shift from an integration mindset to an operating mindset focused on executional excellence and growth, accelerate investments in our businesses, all underpinned by our unwavering purpose. Our successes in 2021 reflect the efforts of tens of thousands of hardworking, purposeful teammates and I applaud them for their accomplishments as we continue building Truist."

Fourth Quarter and Full year 2021 Performance Highlights

Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.13

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.38 up $0.20 per share, or 17%, compared to fourth quarter 2020

up per share, or 17%, compared to fourth quarter 2020

ROA was 1.19%; adjusted ROA was 1.43%



ROCE was 9.8%; adjusted ROCE was 11.9%



ROTCE was 18.9%; adjusted ROTCE was 22.6%





Taxable-equivalent revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.6 billion

Taxable-equivalent revenue was down slightly compared to third quarter 2021 and down 1.6% compared to fourth quarter 2020



Noninterest income was down 1.8% compared to third quarter 2021 and up 1.7% compared to fourth quarter 2020



Excluding the impacts of lower income from assets for retiree benefits that is offset by lower personnel expense, noninterest income was stable compared to third quarter of 2021





Strong results from investment banking and insurance



Net interest income was up 0.3% compared to third quarter 2021 and down 3.7% compared to fourth quarter 2020



Net interest margin was 2.76%, down five basis points from third quarter 2021



Core net interest margin was 2.55%, down three basis points from third quarter 2021, primarily driven by lower Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees and continued liquidity build





Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 billion , down 2.5% compared to third quarter 2021 and 3.5% compared to fourth quarter 2020

, down 2.5% compared to third quarter 2021 and 3.5% compared to fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted noninterest expense was $3.1 billion , down 3.9% compared to third quarter 2021 and 1.4% compared to fourth quarter 2020

, down 3.9% compared to third quarter 2021 and 1.4% compared to fourth quarter 2020

GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.5%, compared to 67.8% for third quarter 2021



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.0%, compared to 57.9% for third quarter 2021





Asset quality remains excellent, reflecting our prudent risk culture, diverse portfolio, improving economic conditions, and the ongoing effects of government stimulus

Nonperforming assets were 0.21% of total assets, down two basis points from third quarter 2021



Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases, up six basis points compared to third quarter 2021



The ALLL ratio was 1.53% compared to 1.65% for third quarter 2021



Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $103 million for fourth quarter 2021, primarily reflecting an improving economic outlook

for fourth quarter 2021, primarily reflecting an improving economic outlook



The ALLL coverage ratio was 4.07X nonperforming loans and leases held for investment, versus 4.35X in third quarter 2021





Capital and liquidity levels remained strong; deployed capital through organic loan growth, dividend, share repurchases and acquisitions

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 9.6%



Repurchased $500 million of common shares

of common shares

Completed acquisition of Service Finance, LLC to expand point-of-sale lending capabilities



Consolidated average LCR ratio was 114%





Full year 2021 financial highlights

Earnings per diluted common share were $4.47 , up 45% from 2020; Adjusted earnings per diluted common share were $5.53 , up $1.73 , or 46%, from 2020

, up 45% from 2020; Adjusted earnings per diluted common share were , up , or 46%, from 2020

Improvement in earnings primarily driven by reserve releases



Total taxable-equivalent revenues of $22.4 billion were down $426 million , or 1.9%, compared to $22.8 billion in 2020

were down , or 1.9%, compared to in 2020

Net interest income was down $820 million , or 5.9%, primarily due to lower purchase accounting accretion and the lower rate environment

, or 5.9%, primarily due to lower purchase accounting accretion and the lower rate environment



Noninterest income was up $411 million , or 4.6%; excluding securities gains, noninterest income was up $813 million , or 9.6%,

, or 4.6%; excluding securities gains, noninterest income was up , or 9.6%,



2021 was highlighted by strong performance from investment banking, insurance, wealth and card and payment related fees



Noninterest expense was up $219 million , or 1.5%; Adjusted noninterest expense was up $154 million , or 1.2%; increase driven by incentives expense due to stronger performance and insurance acquisitions

, or 1.5%; Adjusted noninterest expense was up , or 1.2%; increase driven by incentives expense due to stronger performance and insurance acquisitions

Provision for credit losses was down $3.1 billion primarily due to reserve releases in the current year as the economic outlook improved compared to reserve builds in 2020 due to uncertainty regarding the pandemic

Earnings Presentation and Quarterly Performance Summary

To listen to Truist's live fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today, please call 855-303-0072 and enter the participant code 100038. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available on our website at https://ir.truist.com/events-and-presentation. Replays of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialing 888-203-1112 (access code 100038).

The presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Fourth Quarter 2021 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at https://ir.truist.com/earnings.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Capital ratios and return on risk-weighted assets are preliminary.

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Truist's management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in their analysis of the Corporation's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. The Corporation believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Truist's management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this news release:

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio - The adjusted efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes securities gains (losses), amortization of intangible assets, merger-related and restructuring charges, and other selected items. Truist's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Tangible Common Equity and Related Measures - Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Truist's management uses these measures to assess the quality of capital and returns relative to balance sheet risk.

Core NIM - Core net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net interest margin to exclude the impact of purchase accounting. The purchase accounting marks and related amortization for a) securities acquired from the FDIC in the Colonial Bank acquisition and b) loans, deposits and long-term debt from SunTrust and other acquisitions are excluded to approximate the yields paid by clients. Truist's management believes the adjustments to the calculation of net interest margin for certain assets and liabilities acquired provide investors with useful information related to the performance of Truist's earning assets.

Adjusted Diluted EPS - The adjusted diluted earnings per share is non-GAAP in that it excludes merger-related and restructuring charges and other selected items, net of tax. Truist's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Performance Ratios - The adjusted performance ratios, including adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, are non-GAAP in that they exclude merger-related and restructuring charges, selected items, and, in the case of return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, amortization of intangible assets. Truist's management uses these measures in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges.

Insurance Holdings Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement of operating profitability that is calculated by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net income. Truist's management also adds back merger-related and restructuring charges, incremental operating expenses related to the merger, and other selected items. Truist's management uses this measure in its analysis of the Corporation's Insurance Holdings segment. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Unamortized Fair Value Mark as a Percentage of Gross Loans and Leases - Allowance for loan and lease losses and unamortized fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans and leases is a non-GAAP measurement of credit reserves that is calculated by adjusting the ALLL and loans and leases held for investment by the unamortized fair value mark. Truist's management uses these measures to assess loss absorption capacity.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the appendix to Truist's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation, which is available at https://ir.truist.com/earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Truist. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding Truist's business, the economy, and other future conditions. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As such, Truist's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under Part I, Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Truist's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

risks and uncertainties relating to the Merger of heritage BB&T and heritage SunTrust, including the ability to successfully integrate the companies or to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger;

expenses relating to the Merger and integration of heritage BB&T and heritage SunTrust;

deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions may be greater than anticipated;

the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy and adversely impacted Truist's financial condition and results of operations, including through increased expenses, reduced fee income and net interest margin, decreased demand for certain types of loans, and increases in the allowance for credit losses; a resurgence of the pandemic, whether due to new variants of the coronavirus or other factors, could reintroduce or prolong these negative impacts and also adversely affect Truist's capital and liquidity position or cost of capital, impair the ability of borrowers to repay outstanding loans, cause an outflow of deposits, and impair goodwill or other assets;

Truist is subject to credit risk by lending or committing to lend money, and may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent that loans are concentrated by loan type, industry segment, borrower type or location of the borrower or collateral;

changes in the interest rate environment, including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark, which could adversely affect Truist's revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital, cash flows, and liquidity;

inability to access short-term funding or liquidity, loss of client deposits or changes in Truist's credit ratings, which could increase the cost of funding or limit access to capital markets;

risk management oversight functions may not identify or address risks adequately, and management may not be able to effectively manage credit risk;

risks resulting from the extensive use of models in Truist's business, which may impact decisions made by management and regulators;

failure to execute on strategic or operational plans, including the ability to successfully complete or integrate mergers and acquisitions;

increased competition, including from (i) new or existing competitors that could have greater financial resources or be subject to different regulatory standards, and (ii) products and services offered by non-bank financial technology companies, may reduce Truist's client base, cause Truist to lower prices for its products and services in order to maintain market share or otherwise adversely impact Truist's businesses or results of operations;

failure to maintain or enhance Truist's competitive position with respect to new products, services and technology, whether it fails to anticipate client expectations or because its technological developments fail to perform as desired or do not achieve market acceptance or regulatory approval or for other reasons, may cause Truist to lose market share or incur additional expense;

negative public opinion, which could damage Truist's reputation;

increased scrutiny regarding Truist's consumer sales practices, training practices, incentive compensation design, and governance;

regulatory matters, litigation or other legal actions, which may result in, among other things, costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on Truist's business activities, reputational harm, negative publicity, or other adverse consequences;

evolving legislative, accounting and regulatory standards, including with respect to capital and liquidity requirements, and results of regulatory examinations may adversely affect Truist's financial condition and results of operations;

the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government and its agencies could have a material adverse effect on profitability;

accounting policies and processes require management to make estimates about matters that are uncertain, including the potential write down to goodwill if there is an elongated period of decline in market value for Truist's stock and adverse economic conditions are sustained over a period of time;

general economic or business conditions, either globally, nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, and instability in global geopolitical matters or volatility in financial markets could result in, among other things, slower deposit or asset growth, a deterioration in credit quality, or a reduced demand for credit, insurance, or other services;

risks related to originating and selling mortgages, including repurchase and indemnity demands from purchasers related to representations and warranties on loans sold, which could result in an increase in the amount of losses for loan repurchases;

risks relating to Truist's role as a loan servicer, including an increase in the scope or costs of the services Truist is required to perform, without any corresponding increase in servicing fees or a breach of Truist's obligations as servicer;

• Truist's success depends on hiring and retaining key personnel, and if these individuals leave or change roles without effective replacements, Truist's operations and integration activities could be adversely impacted, which could be exacerbated in the increased work-from-home environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as job markets may be less constrained by physical geography;

fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Truist may not be able to prevent, detect, or mitigate;

security risks, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks targeting Truist's teammates and clients, malware intrusion, data corruption attempts, system breaches, cyber-attacks, identity theft, ransomware attacks, and physical security risks, such as natural disasters, environmental conditions, and intentional acts of destruction, could result in the disclosure of confidential information, adversely affect Truist's business or reputation or create significant legal or financial exposure; and

widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism and pandemics), and the effects of climate change, including physical risks, such as more frequent and intense weather events, and risks related to the transition to a lower carbon economy, such as regulatory or technological changes or shifts in market dynamics or consumer preferences, could have an adverse effect on Truist's financial condition and results of operations, lead to material disruption of Truist's operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access Truist's products and services.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Truist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

For further information: Investors: Ankur Vyas, 404.827.6714 | [email protected]; Media: Shelley Miller 704.692.1518 | [email protected]