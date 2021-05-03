TrueID TV Is Partnering With AirConsole To Offer Unique Gaming Experiences For TrueID TV Users

"Thailand is an important market for AirConsole in the APAC region, thus we are glad to partner up with an innovative player like True Digital Group," says Anthony Cliquot, COO and Head of Strategic Partnership Development at AirConsole . "It is yet another Android TV partnership with a leading telecom operator in this region that will help us raise more product awareness and grow our footprint." AirConsole has also recently announced many exciting partnerships with big players, from big telecom operators to hardware manufacturers, giving them instant access to millions of living rooms worldwide. This, along with the Covid lockdowns, has created a significant spike in their global footprint.

"AirConsole is a great fit innovation for our market and can bring value to our TrueID TV users with an accessible source of gaming entertainment by turning their smartphone into game controllers to play AirConsole games on the TrueID TV," says Marco Guida, Chief Revenue Officer of True Digital Group. True Digital believes that gaming is changing the way people socialise nowadays, and by adding AirConsole to their list of available gaming services, they address a growing need from their TrueID TV users to play games on the TV without gamepads and, without a TV remote control, on a console fully translated in Thai. True Digital will become the first digital service provider in Thailand that enables a digital lifestyle in experiencing hardware-free games on TVs. This innovation is enabled by the AirConsole gaming system that transforms its users' smartphones into gamepads.

AirConsole, the Netflix-like gaming platform, includes a large variety of games across various genres to ensure that there is something for everyone. The casual games on the platforms are best played in a multiplayer set up, and allow gamers and non gamers alike to spend a good time together on the TV. The complete library of games can be accessed by purchasing their premium subscription, AirConsole Hero. All Thai users will be able to subscribe to AirConsole using their app store purchase from both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About AirConsole

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 9 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.

About True Digital Group

True Digital Group is one of the core businesses of True Group, Thailand's fully-integrated telecommunications, and digital service providers. Aiming to become the ultimate digital enabler in Southeast Asia, True Digital Group continuously expands its ecosystem to deliver a portfolio of high-quality digital services to customers. True Digital Group's key businesses include Digital Media, O2O and Privilege, Data Analytics, IoT and Digital Solutions, as well as True Digital Academy. True Digital Group has built deep competences in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. With this, True Digital Group is able to build a unique ecosystem of digital platforms and solutions, addressing the digital needs of consumers, merchants, and enterprises. True Digital Group also launched its regional operations across Southeast Asia, with Indonesia and the Philippines as its first two markets. For more information, please visit www.truedigital.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501055/AirConsole_TrueID_TV.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134569/Air_Console_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AirConsole

For further information: Noemie Hernandez, [email protected], +41 76 227 65 76, https://www.airconsole.com

Related Links

https://www.airconsole.com

