Trueclaim Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TSX.V Symbol: TRM

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Trueclaim Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TRM) ("Trueclaim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 20, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters presented for approval by management were duly approved and authorized, including:

the approval of the Company's previously announced reverse take-over transaction (the " Transaction ") with New Wave Esports Corp. (" New Wave Esports "), an esports and competitive gaming company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia ;





") with New Wave Esports Corp. (" "), an esports and competitive gaming company incorporated under the laws of ; the election of Byron Coulthard , Anthony Viele , Matthew Fish and Pritpal Singh as directors of the Company until the Company's next annual general meeting or until such time as their successors are duly elected or appointed in accordance with the Company's constating documents;





, , and as directors of the Company until the Company's next annual general meeting or until such time as their successors are duly elected or appointed in accordance with the Company's constating documents; the appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;





the adoption of the Company's new stock option plan contingent upon, and effective after, closing the Transaction;





the adoption of the Company's new restricted share unit plan contingent upon, and effective after, closing the Transaction;





the voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") from the TSX Venture Exchange; and





") from the TSX Venture Exchange; and the listing of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

For further details on the Transaction please see the Company's news releases dated June 18, 2019 and March 15, 2019. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Further information regarding the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE will be provided in a subsequent press release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About New Wave Esports Corp.

New Wave Esports (NWE) is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California.

For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed on the merits of the Transaction, and neither has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that reflect the current view and/or expectations of management of each of the parties to the Transaction based on information currently available to the parties with respect to performance, business and future events, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the parties' mutual intention to complete the Transaction and regarding the terms and conditions relating thereto. The use of any of the words "may", "could", "would", "might", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "contemplate", "anticipate", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements and are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which each party operates, and as to the outcome and timing of any such future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are difficult to predict, such that actual future results and outcomes may differ materially therefrom. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory approvals, if any. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information in this press release, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Trueclaim disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

SOURCE Trueclaim Exploration Inc.

For further information: Byron Coulthard, President & CEO at 1.604.657.7004.