True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Commences Deployment of September 2019 Unit Offering with Acquisition of Class "A" Office Properties in the GTA and Calgary

524,800 square feet, 100% occupied by Government and Credit-Rated Tenants

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire: (i) a 315,400 square foot Class "A" office property located at 101 McNabb Street, Markham, Ontario (the "GTA Property"); and (ii) a 209,400 square foot Class "A" office property located at 3699 63rd Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta (the "Calgary Property"), collectively with the GTA Property, the "Acquisition Properties".

The Acquisition Properties which are 100% occupied represent a combined implied capitalization rate of approximately 6.7% and are expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT's adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"). After the closing of the Acquisition Properties, the REIT's gross revenue from government and credit-rated tenants is expected to increase from 79% to 82% and the weighted average remaining lease term will increase from 4.0 years to 4.6 years.

The aggregate purchase price of the Acquisition Properties is approximately $190.5 million, exclusive of closing costs, and is expected to be satisfied by a combination of: (i) proceeds from the REIT's September public unit offering; (ii) first mortgage financing on each of the properties in the aggregate amount of approximately $128.3 million; and (iii) the issuance of the REIT's trust units to the vendor of the GTA Property in the aggregate amount of $15 million at a price per Unit equal to the five (5) day volume weighted average price as of 5 business days prior to Closing.

Closing is expected to be on or about November 15, 2019 and November 4, 2019, in respect of the GTA Property and the Calgary Property.

GTA Property

The GTA Property is a state-of-the art office campus comprised of two connected 3-storey Class "A" office buildings. The GTA property has achieved LEED Gold and BOMA Best Platinum certifications and is the recipient of the 2019 TOBY Award for The Outstanding Building of the Year in the Renovated Building category. The GTA Property has approximately 315,400 rentable square feet and has a market-leading parking ratio of 5.1 parking stalls per 1,000 square feet with 1,609 parking stalls. Situated on 29.1 acres, the GTA Property is ideally located between Highway 407 and Steeles Avenue and offers excellent access via Highways 7, 404 and 407 as well as direct bus access to the GO train and subway systems. The GTA Property is surrounded by numerous retail amenities, including restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping malls. The GTA Property offers additional distinct amenities including a full service kitchen, fitness centre and an outdoor lounge area. With a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.0 years, the building is 100% occupied by The Toronto-Dominion Bank and General Motors of Canada Company.

Calgary Property

The Calgary Property, commonly known as ATB Westwinds Campus, is a three-storey Class "A" office building with a central atrium and wide array of tenant amenities. The Calgary Property has approximately 209,400 rentable square feet with 329 underground parking stalls and 314 surface parking stalls. Situated on 11.13 acres, the Calgary Property is strategically located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Metis Trail NE and 64th Avenue NE, and is also in close proximity to the Calgary International Airport. The Calgary Property also benefits from a pedestrian walkway and footbridge spanning Metis Trail NE, providing direct access to the McKnight-Westwinds LRT Station. With a remaining lease term of 9.2 years, the building is 100% occupied by ATB Financial, a financial institution and crown corporation owned by the Province of Alberta.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 45 properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

