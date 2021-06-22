True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 13, 2021, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Jeff Baryshnik 23,517,795 99.677% 76,259 0.323%

William Biggar 23,434,632 99.324% 159,422 0.676%

Roland Cardy 23,055,279 97.716% 538,775 2.284%

Daniel Drimmer 23,032,532 97.620% 561,522 2.380%

Alon Ossip 23,381,169 99.098% 212,885 0.902%

Sandy Poklar 22,905,282 97.081% 688,772 2.919%

Tracy Sherren 23,298,559 98.748% 295,495 1.252%

Leslie Veiner 23,519,991 99.686% 74,063 0.314%

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Re-appointment of

auditor 23,455,760 99.094% 214,379 0.906%

3. Declaration of Trust Amendment Resolution

The resolution affirming, ratifying and approving the REIT's third amended and restated declaration of trust was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results for the approval of the resolution are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Declaration of Trust

Amendment Resolution 23,446,403 99.374% 147,651 0.626%

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 45 properties consisting of approximately 4.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

Leslie Veiner, Chief Executive Officer; Tracy Sherren, President and Chief Financial Officer