True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders including New Board Members

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES./

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held on June 22, 2022. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 13, 2022, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Lindsay Brand 21,004,069 99.16 % 178,120 0.84 %

Daniel Drimmer 20,980,071 99.05 % 202,118 0.95 %

Anna Murray 21,000,977 99.14 % 181,212 0.86 %

Alon Ossip 20,906,960 98.70 % 275,229 1.30 %

Sandy Poklar 20,572,489 97.12 % 609,700 2.88 %

Tracy Sherren 20,939,314 98.85 % 242,875 1.15 %

"We are pleased to welcome Lindsay Brand and Anna Murray to our Board of Trustees," commented Daniel Drimmer, the REIT's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "A key objective of the REIT is to adopt meaningful standards relating to environmental, social and governance performance."

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Re-appointment of auditor 21,173,509 99.75 % 52,618 0.25 %

3. Renewal of Unitholder Rights Plan

The REIT's amended and restated unitholder rights plan date June 22, 2022 between the REIT and TSX Trust Company, as rights agent, was approved. The voting results for the approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

The resolution to reconfirm and approve the amended and restated unitholder rights plan. 20,862,514 98.49 % 319,675 1.51 %

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444; Tracy Sherren, President and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444