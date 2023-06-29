True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces over 425,000 Square Feet in Leasing Activity

Portfolio Weighted Average Lease Term of 4.4 years and 80% Government and Credit-Rated Tenants

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce significant progress of its lease renewals totaling approximately 374,000 square feet and over 51,000 square feet of new leases (the "Leases") with a combined weighted average lease term of 4.3 years.

"The significant lease activity completed to date demonstrates the REIT's continued focus on maintaining strong relationships with its tenants and reinforces our strategic focus of securing and retaining government and credit-worthy tenants" stated Daniel Drimmer the REIT's Chief Executive Officer.

The REIT completed approximately 141,000 square feet of lease renewals across three properties in New Brunswick with the Province of New Brunswick ("New Brunswick Renewal"). The New Brunswick Renewal extends the provinces' tenancy for a further five years to September and October 2027. The REIT's New Brunswick portfolio is currently 85% occupied.

The REIT also completed a five-year lease renewal totaling approximately 58,600 square feet with the Province of Alberta, the anchor tenant at 13140 St. Albert Trail, Edmonton, Alberta ("13140 St. Albert Trail"). Under the terms of the renewal, the lease term has been extended to January 2029. 13140 St. Albert Trail is 92% occupied, with the Province of Alberta occupying 78% of its rentable area.

Lastly, the REIT is pleased to announce a lease renewal of approximately 44,800 square feet with General Motors of Canada Company at 101 McNabb Street, Markham, Ontario ("101 McNabb") to further extend its term until December 2027. 101 McNabb is 100% occupied by General Motors of Canada and TD Insurance with an average remaining lease term of 4.0 years.

The REIT's portfolio which is 91% occupied generates 80% of revenue from government and credit rated tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.4 years.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

For further information: Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444 or Tracy Sherren, President and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444