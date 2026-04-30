True Global Ventures Doubles Down on Prezent as It Introduces Prezent Vivo, a New AI + Services Model for Enterprise Communication in Life Sciences

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV), an international venture capital firm, today announced it has significantly increased its investment in Prezent, nearly doubling its position through a secondary transaction. The investment underscores TGV's continued confidence in Prezent's execution, market positioning, and long-term profitable growth trajectory.

The announcement comes alongside the launch of Prezent Vivo, a new offering that fuses purpose-built artificial intelligence with expert services to deliver enterprise communication outcomes, with a clear focus on the Life Sciences industry.

Today, Prezent has grown +200% ARR YoY, in a scale up phase, and is trusted by more than 150 Life Sciences organizations, including 45 of the world's leading biopharma companies. With over 5 million deliverables completed across the sector, the company continues to earn trust year after year, one deliverable at a time.

Prezent Vivo represents a strategic evolution integrating AI technology with domain expertise to address the growing demand for outcome-driven solutions in complex, regulated industries. The platform is designed to enhance how enterprises create, deliver, and act on critical business communications.

"Prezent Vivo fuses purpose-built AI and human expertise in one integrated experience - for BioPharma and the Agencies that serve them" said Rajat Mishra, CEO of Prezent. "Life Sciences companies don't have to choose between fast, scientifically rigorous and cost-effective anymore - with Vivo you get all three."

TGV believes this model reflects a broader shift across the AI landscape, where value creation increasingly depends on the integration of technology, services, and domain-specific intelligence.

"We believe the most powerful AI models are those that combine technology and services," said Frank Desvignes, Founding Partner of True Global Ventures. "This creates a compounding dynamic where each interaction strengthens the system, deepens the data advantage, and ultimately delivers more meaningful outcomes for customers, particularly in complex sectors such as Life Sciences."

With strong momentum and the launch of Vivo, Prezent is entering a new phase of growth, further strengthening its position in AI-powered business communication for Life Sciences and other enterprise sectors.

About True Global Ventures (TGV)

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global venture capital firm investing in post-revenue, AI-first companies in California at early stage including AI application companies that may incorporate blockchain technology. TGV's current portfolio includes Prezent, Forge Global, Obligo, COVU, Ledger, Animoca Brands, Jus Mundi, Coding Giants, BookitnGo, and many others. The majority of portfolio companies are based in the U.S. or expanding into the U.S. market.

With a global presence across San Francisco, New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, TGV backs visionary founders building the next generation of transformative technology companies.

Learn more: https://www.tgv4plus.com/

SOURCE True Global Ventures

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