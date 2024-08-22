Trudell Medical Limited expanding into respiratory diagnostics with agreement to acquire Vyaire Medical RDx

LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Trudell Medical Limited has reached an agreement to purchase the RDx business unit of Vyaire Medical.

RDx manufactures respiratory diagnostic products that are used in hospitals and private clinics worldwide and are trusted by specialists in the respiratory community.

The purchase is subject to court approval and is expected to close in 8-12 weeks. The acquisition will expand Trudell Medical's already strong market position in aerosol drug delivery and lung health devices to include respiratory diagnostics.

Trudell Medical intends to operate RDx as a separate business unit and maintain operations in Germany and California.

The acquisition would ensure the continuation of service to RDx customers. Earlier this year, Vyaire Medical filed for Chapter 11 Protection and announced the company was focused on selling its business units to stable, well-capitalized buyers.

Vyaire's Repiratory Diagnostics and Ventilation solutions are currently distributed by Trudell Healthcare Solutions (THS) within the Canadian healthcare system.

Quotes

"We welcome the opportunity to add Vyaire RDx's people, products, and passion to our Trudell Medical family. Respiratory Diagnostics help to enhance and extend lives. This is in perfect alignment with our 'Patient First' Core Value across the Trudell Medical Group. Every day, we're focused on designing and manufacturing products and services that improve patients' lives."

-George Baran, Executive Chair, Trudell Medical Limited

Since establishing the market 70 years ago under Eric Jaeger's leadership, Vyaire RDx has been a global leader in the Pulmonary Function Testing space. As part of this legacy, Trudell have been an outstanding distribution partner for Vyaire RDx in Canada. This well-established relationship serves as a firm foundation for Vyaire RDx to become part of the Trudell family, which has clearly aligned values and shared business objectives built on placing the customer and our employees at the heart of all we do. The entire RDx team are excited about the next stage of our journey as we continue to deliver innovative, market leading products to our customers around the world.

-Will Throp, CEO, Vyaire RDx

