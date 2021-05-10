Truck OEMs to Adopt Advanced Diesel Engine Technology by 2030 to Comply with Stringent Emission Regulations

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5m5 .

"Innovation in environmental sustainability and digitization are taking center stage. As a result, connected, shared, autonomous, and electric (CASE) are driving the transformation in the commercial trucking industry," said Saideep Sudhakar, Research Manager, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Among these, connected and shared, and are in the nascent stage. The next 5-7 years will foresee a strong proliferation of electric trucks. Autonomous will emerge in the next decade; however, the adoption of advanced safety systems is already acting as a precursor. This transformation toward CASE will help achieve a cleaner and safer environment."

Sudhakar added: "In the wake of stringent fuel efficiency norms and greenhouse gas (GHG) / CO2 emissions regulations. OEMs are evaluating a combination of advanced engine combustion technologies and energy recovery strategies, spanning advanced aerodynamics, auxiliary electrification high-efficiency transmission, innovative driver assistance systems, and low rolling resistance tires. "

These changes in the commercial truck industry will present lucrative growth prospects for market participants, such as:

With strict emission regulations in various regions, advanced transmission, aerodynamics, advanced boosting, and auxiliary electrification will gain prominence in diesel trucks.

will gain prominence in diesel trucks. Modular EV platforms and flexible manufacturing will help OEMs adapt to the electrification trend.

and will help OEMs adapt to the electrification trend. European OEMs are shifting to vertically integrated engines and transmissions with proprietary turbochargers to attain precise control over engine mapping and vehicle drivetrain. Proprietary NG engines and EV platforms form a part of the OEMs' powertrain diversification.

