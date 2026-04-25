Tru Earth and Milwaukee Riverkeeper Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title For Most Participants in a River Clean-Up (Multiple Locations)

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tru Earth™, a B Corp-certified, household cleaning products company, Milwaukee Riverkeeper and 2,082 volunteers made history today, setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in a river clean-up (multiple locations).

In Milwaukee today, 2,082 volunteers of all ages set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in a river clean-up (multiple locations).

For years, Milwaukee Riverkeeper volunteers have quietly eclipsed the world record for the largest river clean-up. Tru Earth got involved, supporting an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt to ensure all involved receive the recognition they deserve. "As corporations, we have the power to do good and celebrate the work that organizations, like Milwaukee Riverkeeper, are doing every day in their local communities," said Brad Liski, Tru Earth CEO. "We believe it is our corporate responsibility, and we challenge other companies to join with non-profits to make a difference in the world."

During today's event, the 31st Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup, volunteers of all ages gathered at 120+ locations across Milwaukee to remove litter, plastic, and other pollution from area rivers and green spaces. In all, participants collected more than 100,000 pounds of trash today. The new record of 2,082 surpasses the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS benchmark of 1,795 participants. The record was verified in accordance with the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS guidelines.

"Today really belongs to the volunteers who showed up and got to work," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. "This record only happened because so many people care deeply about our rivers and each other. We're grateful to Tru Earth for working with us to set this world record, but it's our community that made this possible."

About Tru Earth

In 2019, Tru Earth™ carved out a new category for laundry detergent with its innovative laundry sheet providing customers #TruChangeMakers--a better way to clean. Tru Earth's disruptive suite of household cleaning products--including fabric enhancers, dishwashing detergent, toilet and multi-surface cleaning strips--are water-activated, ultraconcentrated, premeasured, and easy-to-use, all packaged in plastic-free packaging. For more information, visit: Our Critical Cause – Tru Earth

About Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is a community-powered nonprofit working to ensure safe, clean, and accessible waterways for all. By engaging volunteers, advancing science-based solutions, and advocating for stronger environmental protections, the organization protects the health of rivers that serve communities across southeastern Wisconsin. For more information visit: www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org

Contact Info: Mike Roach, [email protected] 312-316-0771

SOURCE Tru Earth