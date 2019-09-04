Trisura Group Ltd. Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Up to $12 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura", "Trisura Group" or the "Company") (TSX:TSU), a leading international specialty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal public offering basis, 1,516,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of $26.40 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") representing gross proceeds of approximately $40,022,400 (the "Offering"). Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, the Company will offer up to 455,000 common shares of the Company in a private placement at the Offering Price, for additional gross proceeds of up to $12,012,000 (the "Private Placement") with Trisura's principal shareholder, Partners Value Investments LP, subscribing for not less than its pro rata ownership position, or approximately $10,000,000 of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement. Closing of the Offering and the Private Placement will be conditional on each other.

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares at the Offering Price, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement for general corporate purposes including, but not limited to supporting the growth of its U.S. fronting platform and further improving asset liability matching in the Company's reinsurance business.

David Clare, Trisura's President and CEO, noted that "since the end of Q2 we have experienced continued momentum in our growing U.S. business. Our team achieved its highest monthly premiums written, and continued to win signficant new business. The recently announced acquisition of 21st Century Preferred will provide access to additional markets and support this exciting trajectory. This financing will support enhanced growth in the U.S. to complement strong results in Canada. We continue to improve our asset liability matching in our reinsurance group in the context of a challenging environment for European interest rates. If rates are consistent at these levels, we expect a negative non-cash impact from Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Q3, which could result in a non-cash net loss for Trisura Group for Q3. A portion of the proceeds of this transaction will be used to materially augment our existing asset liability matching to achieve our risk management goals in this business segment."

Closing of the Offering and the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about September 24, 2019, subject to certain customary conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Common Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws, and certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States.

ABOUT TRISURA GROUP LTD.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance holding company operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the U.S. and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. In Barbados. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Name: Bryan Sinclair, Tel: 416 607 2135, Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com