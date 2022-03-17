Trip to the Beer Store? Don't forget your suitcase pack.

KITCHENER, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Highlights:

Laker Lager, Laker Ice and LandShark Lager 24-Pack Suitcase (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Laker Ice, Laker Lager and Landshark Lager are now available in convenient 24x355mL suitcase packs

NEW to The Beer Store and select LCBO Convenience Outlets (LCO's) across Ontario

From the backyard to the beach, enjoying your favourite brews just got a lot more convenient. 355mL cans of Laker Ice, Laker Lager and Landshark Lager are now available in 2-4 suitcase packs.

"Cans are king in summer, and we're thrilled to offer our most popular brews in a pack that suits every occasion," said Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing.

"We take great pride in making high quality, outstanding beer here at Waterloo Brewing", comments Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "With 150 quality checks before leaving the brewery, customers will be delighted whether they choose our easy drinking Laker brews, or sip on our island-style lager by LandShark this summer."

LAKER LAGER - $39.95

Brewed with only the finest and highest quality ingredients, this classic Canadian-style lager delivers a crisp finish that makes it easy to drink and less filling, with no aftertaste. Pop the top and hit the dock!



LAKER ICE - $39.95

An cold-filtered beer with a fresh, smooth finish, Laker Ice is a very drinkable brew with an appealing aroma and slightly higher ABV. A little extra bite for those days when the fish just won't.

LANDSHARK LAGER - $47.95

Landshark Lager is a refreshing, island-style lager that's golden in colour and brewed with subtle hop notes – it's amazingly refreshing! It's about good times, good friends, good food and a great beer.

FINS UP!

Waterloo's new suitcase packs are available now at the Beer Store and in select LCBO Convenience Outlets (LCO's).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]