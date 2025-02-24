Trip.com Group Unveils Momentum 2025: Travel's Next Big Trends That are Gaining Speed

Culinary tourism is on the rise, with 60% of Trip.com users searching for food-related content since early 2024. Across Asia-Pacific, travellers are drawn to food festivals (62%), hotel dining (60%), and street food tours (52%) as top culinary experiences. Urban food lovers from Hong Kong and Singapore show a particular enthusiasm for street food tours, while travellers from Japan and South Korea prioritise hotel dining for its blend of convenience and luxury.

When it comes to preferences by demographic, wine and beer tasting are most popular among men, while women gravitate towards cookery classes for a hands-on experience. Millennials, on the other hand, display a keen interest in interactive food art events. Globally, cities like Tokyo, Paris, and Bangkok have become culinary meccas, celebrated for their diverse and vibrant food scenes.

These trends highlight an increasing demand for immersive, culturally rich food experiences. Catering to this surge, the Trip.Gourmet food guide and booking platform offers travellers access to over 50,000 restaurants and expertly curated food guides across 300 cities, enhancing the way travellers explore the world through taste.

2. Travellers Inspired by Media Content

The power of films and television on travel choices is stronger than ever, with 70% of travellers across the region planning trips inspired by what they've seen on screen. Romantic comedies and adventure films, in particular, have sparked wanderlust, with Millennials leading the trend at 72%. In Malaysia, a remarkable 91% of travellers credit media for shaping their travel plans, influenced by fan-favourites like Emily in Paris and Running Man.

In South Korea, 66% of respondents cited movies and TV shows as key motivators. Shows such as Culinary Class Wars have inspired trips focused on food exploration. This culinary media influence extends to Thailand, where popular programs like MasterChef and Iron Chef are inspiring travellers to seek out dynamic food experiences abroad.

Destinations featured in iconic productions are also seeing increased interest. New Zealand's breathtaking "Middle-earth" landscapes and the historic charm of Kyoto, Japan, continue to draw fans eager to experience these magical places firsthand. This trend reflects a growing connection between travel and storytelling, as more people turn their favourite on-screen moments into real-world adventures.

3. Cruise Tourism Sees Major Growth

Cruising is set to become a major growth segment in 2025, driven by scenic sea views, fresh ocean air, and diverse onboard experiences. According to the report, 44% of travellers place a high value on onboard dining, 38% are drawn to all-inclusive packages, and 31% prioritise live shows and entertainment.

Popular cruise destinations include Tokyo, Jeju Island, and the Maldives. Among Singaporean travellers, affordability (57%), scenic views (52%), and all-inclusive travel (51%) are the most attractive features of cruise holidays. Meanwhile, scenic sea views are the top draw for 62% of respondents aged 55 to 64 in Hong Kong.

4. Entertainment Travel: Big Events Driving Movement

Entertainment-driven travel is set to soar, with concerts and sporting events becoming major travel motivators in 2025. Following the global phenomenon of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024, which drew record-breaking crowds worldwide, nearly two-thirds (66%) of travellers now plan to organise trips around live events. This trend isn't just local—66% have already travelled internationally to watch their favourite artists perform, turning concerts into full-fledged travel experiences.

In 2024, sports tourism was driven by marquee events such as the UEFA Euro. Now in 2025, football remains the top choice for live sports travel, followed closely by basketball and the ever-growing popularity of Formula 1. Enthusiasts are not just attending these events but seeking destinations that offer complementary experiences, such as exploring local landmarks and culinary hotspots in between match schedules or race weekends.

In 2025, entertainment travel is poised to become even more immersive, with fans blending cultural exploration with their passion for live events. This growing demand signals a shift toward more experience-oriented travel, where the thrill of a concert or sporting event becomes the centrepiece of a memorable journey.

5. The Social Media-Driven Explorer

Social media will continue to shape where and how people travel. Viral travel content on platforms like TikTok has already influenced 45% of travellers' decisions. Popular destinations including Tokyo and Bali will further benefit from this trend, as users seek destinations with "Instagrammable" appeal. Trip.com's social-sharing Trip Moments travel platform is expected to play a key role in fostering this community-driven exploration.

6. Emerging Micro-Trends for 2025

Dark Sky Stargazing: A growing number of travellers (37%) are planning trips to remote areas for optimal stargazing experiences.

Underwater Hotel Stays: Immersive travel experiences, such as underwater hotels and cultural immersion retreats, are gaining traction.

Immersive travel experiences, such as underwater hotels and cultural immersion retreats, are gaining traction. AI and Travel Innovation: AI-powered tools will revolutionise travel planning by offering hyper-personalised experiences. Over half of travellers (58%) already use AI for travel recommendations. Trip.com's dynamic tools, like Trip.Genie, Trip.Best and Trip.Trends, are designed to enhance this journey by offering itinerary planning from real-time suggestions based on user behaviour.

The rise of AI-powered personalisation and sustainable travel will shape the next phase of the industry. Travelers are increasingly prioritising journeys that reflect their values, including cultural preservation and environmental protection. Trip.com Group's investments in AI and eco-conscious travel solutions position it to lead this transformation, creating seamless and impactful travel experiences for every traveller.

