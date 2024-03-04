Trip.com Group To Showcase New Consumer Trends and AI Innovations at ITB Berlin 2024

BERLIN, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trip.com Group is gearing up to make waves at ITB Berlin 2024 held from 5-7 March in Berlin. This marks the company's second appearance at the prestigious international event, where it aims to provide an insider's view into its latest technological innovations and cast a spotlight on the transformative consumer trends shaping the future of travel.

Adapting to the New Global Traveller

Trip.com Group booth at ITB Berlin 2024

Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com, will take the stage as the keynote speaker at the eTravel stage on 6 March from 10:35 am to 11:00 am, with the topic: "How to Accommodate the Global Traveller".

With Trip.com Group's focus on tailoring travel to a broad, international audience, Schubert will delve into the particular preferences of Asian travellers and explore how destinations can cater to consumer preferences that now go beyond sightseeing. Additionally, he will highlight the burgeoning role of AI and technology in reshaping the tours and activities sector.

"The international travel landscape is significantly different post-pandemic, and industry players must stay ahead of the curve with innovation and agility," said Schubert. "At Trip.com Group, we are committed to leveraging technology and data-driven insights to meet the rapid evolution of traveller needs."

Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President for International Markets at Trip.com Group, will also be participating in a panel discussion at the Orange stage "Meeting the Needs of the Paradoxical Consumer" on 6 March, 2:45 pm to 3:15 pm. This session will explore the challenges faced by the travel industry, in particular hotels, in catering to increasingly unpredictable consumer preferences.

"We must prioritise digital transformation and increased personalisation to appeal to ever-evolving consumers," said Chai. "As such, we have constantly adapted our offerings to capture short attention spans and spur brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Focusing on Key Tech Trends to Spur Growth

Furthermore, Andy Washington, General Manager for Europe at Trip.com Group, will join a panel discussion "Beyond the Buzz – Key Technology Trends Shaping Travel" on 5 March from 11:15 am to 11:45 am at the eTravel stage. Washington will share Trip.com Group's insights on separating enduring tech advancements from short-lived trends. He'll highlight the company's proactive strategies in leveraging technology to meet and predict traveller needs, with a particular nod to Europe's unique market dynamics.

"At Trip.com Group, we identify true technology trends by the genuine benefits they bring to our users, focusing on practical value over hype. Our commitment is to technologies that offer clear advantages to our customers, guiding our efforts to lead the digital transformation of the travel industry with solutions that resonate meaningfully across the globe, including Europe."

Trip.com Group invites members of the media to join its sessions at ITB Berlin 2024 for a dynamic exploration of the latest tech innovations and consumer trends influencing the travel industry. For further insights and discussions, be sure to visit the Trip.com Group booth at Hall 9, Stand 108.

-END-

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Trip.com Group

For further information: For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]