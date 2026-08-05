TRIO Fertility Launches Fresh Start: A Specialized Program for Patients Experiencing Recurrent Implantation Failure

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- TRIO Fertility, a leader in Canadian reproductive medicine for more than 40 years, today announced the launch of Fresh Start, a comprehensive new program designed for patients facing recurrent implantation failure and complex implantation challenges. The program brings together a multidisciplinary team of leading fertility specialists to offer a deeper, more individualized approach to one of the most difficult and emotionally exhausting experiences in fertility care.

Fresh Start is led by Dr. Robert Casper, TRIO's founding partner and one of Canada's most experienced reproductive endocrinologists; Dr. Carl Laskin, a nationally recognized authority in reproductive immunology and recurrent pregnancy loss; and Dr. Sony Sierra, TRIO's Deputy Medical Director and a specialist in complex fertility cases. Together, the team offers patients a level of expertise and collaboration that is rare in Canadian fertility medicine.

"When good-quality embryos fail to implant, it often means we need to look beyond the embryo and take a deeper, more comprehensive approach," said Dr. Sony Sierra. "Our goal is to provide patients with answers, renewed hope, and a clear path forward."

Fresh Start is designed for patients who have experienced recurrent implantation failure, failed euploid embryo transfers, a thin endometrium, implantation challenges related to adenomyosis, endometriosis or chronic endometritis, or unexplained unsuccessful IVF outcomes.

Rather than focusing on a single factor, the program uses a research-based methodology to evaluate the full spectrum of medical, uterine, metabolic, immunological, and lifestyle considerations that may influence implantation. Each patient receives a personalized diagnostic workup and treatment plan tailored to their individual circumstances.

"For too long, patients experiencing recurrent implantation failure have been told to simply try again, without a deeper investigation into why their embryos are not implanting," said Nicole Condon, CEO of TRIO Fertility. "Fresh Start changes that. It is a signal of our ongoing commitment to advancing care for the patients who need it most."

Fresh Start is now accepting both patient and physician referrals. For more information about the program and whether it may be appropriate for your patients or your own care, visit triofertility.com.

About TRIO Fertility

TRIO Fertility is Canada's largest in-house fertility team and one of its most established, with more than 40 years of experience and over 100,000 patients supported to date. With 13 in-house fertility specialists, more than 45 supporting medical staff, and 11 clinic locations across Ontario, including Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Burlington, and a network of satellite clinics, TRIO offers patients access to the full continuum of reproductive care under one roof.

TRIO's programs span fertility diagnosis and assessment, IUI, IVF, egg freezing, recurrent pregnancy loss, sperm factor infertility, third-party reproduction, 2SLGBTQIA+ family building, trauma-informed fertility care, and preconception care through its in-house partnership with Conceive Health, Canada's largest fertility-focused naturopathic team. The clinic's internationally accredited IVF laboratory is recognized for its exceptional embryology standards, and TRIO's affiliation with IVI-RMA connects its team to one of the world's most active fertility research networks.

TRIO is the recipient of the 2024 Fertility Matters Canada Compassion & Care Award, a national recognition selected by patients, and supports the birth of more than 1,000 babies in Canada every year. The clinic is committed to advancing fertility care through innovation, individualized treatment, and a deep respect for every patient's journey.

SOURCE TRIO Fertility

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] or patient and physician inquiries: [email protected], 416-506-0804, 1-866-543-3046, triofertility.com