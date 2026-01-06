Trinity Consultants Unites Canadian Teams Under One Identity

The brand integration strengthens national expertise while preserving local knowledge and trusted relationships that help clients navigate Canada's complex regulatory landscape.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water & ecology markets, today announced that its Canadian teams will unify under one brand identity: Trinity Consultants Canada. This integration brings together trusted advisors, scientists and engineers with decades of proven expertise across Trinity.

In January, Ecofish Research, Minnow Environmental, Ecological Logistics & Research, and Trinity's established environmental consulting operations will come together under one identity, with Valcoustics scheduled to join later in the year.

"As Canada's most vital sectors continue to evolve amid shifting regulations, climate realities and political nuances, one unified brand allows us to combine locally respected expertise with global capabilities to help clients move forward with confidence," said Paul Greywall, president and CEO of Trinity Consultants. "From mines and hydropower corridors to coastal watersheds and large-scale infrastructure, this integration enables us to bring the full strength of Trinity's global network to every client; pursue larger, more complex projects as one team; and reinforce what has always made us exceptional: deep local knowledge, trusted relationships, and specialized expertise tailored to each region and industry."

Over the past 20 years, Trinity has welcomed many of Canada's most respected environmental consultancies into its network. Together, these teams have extensive experience across hundreds of mining, renewable energy and data centre projects, and have shaped national guidance for organizations such as Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

With 22 offices across the country, Trinity Consultants Canada now offers integrated services spanning hydrology, hydrogeology, geochemistry, physical and geoscience engineering, water and sediment quality, air quality, acoustic design and engineering, aquatic biology, toxicology, terrestrial ecosystems, wildlife, and fish and fish habitat. The unified team supports baseline studies, environmental assessment, permitting, and monitoring to effectively address clients' needs while incorporating Indigenous knowledge and aligning with federal, provincial and territorial regulatory requirements.

"While our name is evolving, our teams, values and commitment to scientific excellence, professional integrity, meaningful community engagement, and trusted relationships remain the same," said Ian Murphy, managing director of Trinity Consultants Canada, Water & Ecology. "Together, we're united by purpose and a shared commitment to deliver innovative, scientifically sound and future-ready solutions that help industry, government and Indigenous communities navigate complex environmental challenges and regulatory requirements."

Bringing Trinity's Canadian teams under one identity marks a significant milestone for the organization and expands client access to the firm's global capabilities, providing a broader suite of services across water & ecology, EHS, the built environment, and life sciences.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants Canada, visit https://trinityconsultants.ca.

About Trinity Consultants Canada

Trinity Consultants Canada is a leading environmental consultancy that brings together trusted advisors, scientists and engineers to help clients solve their most complex challenges. With local trust and global expertise, the team delivers innovative, scientifically sound and future-ready solutions that help industry, government and Indigenous communities navigate environmental challenges and regulatory requirements with confidence.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the life sciences, EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

SOURCE Trinity Consultants Canada

For more information contact: Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants, [email protected]