TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider Bureau Veritas. The certification process encompasses raw material procurement, pre-processing, manufacturing and transportation. This certification affirms that the greenhouse gas emissions of the Vanguard 1P trackers throughout their lifecycle comply with the requirements set forth in ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases — Carbon footprint of products — Requirements and guidelines for quantification). TrinaTracker, a leading smart tracking system provider, is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and low-carbon products to its global customer base. The latest certification not only underscores this commitment but also establishes a benchmark for sustainable development worldwide.

Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.

In October TrinaTracker was honored with the Green Supply Chain Leadership Award by Bureau Veritas for its exceptional contributions to incorporating green principles throughout the entire supply chain, accelerated green transformation of supply chains, promoting resource efficiency and minimizing environmental impact through technological innovation.

TrinaTracker's outstanding carbon footprint performance reflects a strong commitment to the sustainability management philosophy of Trinasolar. The company achieved several significant milestones in its green development journey last year: In March the global safety science leader UL Solutions awarded Trinasolar's full range of Vertex N products with Product Carbon Footprint Certification; in June TrinaTracker's manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, received Bureau Veritas' Organizational Carbon Footprint Certification; and in November Trinasolar's Vertex N PV modules passed the rigorous carbon emissions review conducted by the French Energy Regulatory Commission, earning French Carbon Footprint Certification and securing market access to France.

Trinasolar is deeply committed to combating climate change and will continue to reduce carbon emissions across its operations and value chain. By advancing zero-carbon operations, establishing a zero-carbon value chain and producing zero-carbon products, Trinasolar aims to create a zero-carbon model. This commitment not only supports the global fight against climate change but also reinforces the company's dedication to environmental protection and making a significant contribution to the transition to sustainable energy.

