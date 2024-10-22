Trinasolar sets a world record for the 27th time, with n-type i-TOPCon cell achieving 25.9% efficiency

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 210 ×182 mm² n-type bifacial i-TOPCon cell has achieved an efficiency of 25.9%, setting a new record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. This is confirmed by the famous 3rd party calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. It is the 27th time that Trinasolar has set and broken the world record in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power, further underlining the company's strong innovation capabilities and its leadership in the PV industry.

The record-breaking solar cell, using the innovative rectangle wafer design that Trinasolar first invented with the golden dimension of 210 ×182 mm². The substrate is an n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 25.9% for this industrial size bifacial n-type i-TOPCon cell.

"We are delighted to announce the wonderful achievement by our research team. It not only sets a new record for large-area TOPCon cells but also breaks the world record for n-type TOPCon cells created and maintained by Fraunhofer ISE since 2017", said Dr. Chen Yifeng, vice president at Trinasolar. "TOPCon is the dominating technology in PV industry, with its high level of industrialization, higher customer value and lower cost. Our accomplishment indicates the great potential of TOPCon technology in future."

As an early mover of n-type technology, Trinasolar began the research and development of TOPCon in 2015 and leads the way in the industrial application of i-TOPCon technology. Trinasolar remains steadfast in developing TOPCon advanced technology and continues to upgrade new technologies, showcasing its resilience and technological leadership in the TOPCon field. The company holds more than 500 patents on TOPCon technology by July, ranking among the top in the TOPCon field.

