Trina Storage Launches Next-Generation Elementa 2 Pro Platform - Industry's Leading Fully Wrapped Cell-to-AC Energy Storage Solution in North America

Elementa 2 Pro Platform expands Trina's cell‑to‑AC portfolio with advanced integration, traceability, and U.S. testing

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trina Storage Solutions U.S., a global leader in integrated energy storage, today announced the launch of its Elementa 2 Pro Platform in North America. Building on the momentum of the company's Elementa 2 Elevate offering, this next-generation platform delivers a fully wrapped, cell-to-AC energy storage solution designed for the specific demands of the grid-scale energy storage market. The platform will be available in two turnkey configurations: a 10 MWh (2-hour) system and a 20 MWh (4-hour) system.

With the Elementa 2 Pro Platform, Trina Storage continues its strategic commitment to offering more than a DC block of power. The platform integrates battery cells, PCS, transformers, and EMS into a single, streamlined architecture – designed, tested, and supported by Trina Storage as one cohesive solution. This approach eliminates common integration challenges and reduces procurement complexity for developers and EPCs, while accelerating time to commissioning.

The Elementa 2 Pro Platform delivers 10 MWh (2-hour system) or 20 MWh (4-hour system) in a compact, fully integrated containerized solution. At its core are long-life 314Ah LFP cells with intelligent liquid cooling, engineered to deliver up to 5% higher State of Health (SOH) at year 20 and extend project lifetimes beyond 25 years. This reduces augmentation needs and lowers overall project CAPEX. Combined with advanced fire safety systems, IP55/IP67 protection, and full compliance with UL 9540A, UL1973, CE, and UN standards, the platform ensures safe, reliable, and efficient performance across a wide operating range, from –22 °C to 50 °C. The Elementa 2 Pro Platform provides a bankable, future-proofed solution for today's most demanding utility and developer projects.

"Our Elementa 2 Pro Platform redefines what it means to deliver a complete storage solution," said Terry Chen, Vice President, Trina Storage Solutions U.S. "From traceability and State-Side Integration Testing (SSIT) to real-world performance modeling, every layer of this platform is designed to reduce risk, accelerate deployment, and maximize value for our customers."

As the only solution of its kind to combine comprehensive integration with deep traceability, the Elementa 2 Pro Platform introduces Trina Storage Trace, the company's proprietary digital system for component-level transparency. Every component – from battery cells to power conversion and controls – is serialized and traceable from raw material to installed product. Trina Storage Trace brings accountability and supply chain visibility to its energy storage business, enabling compliance with evolving regulatory and ESG requirements.

"The storage market has moved beyond standalone DC blocks," said Doug Alderton, Head of Sales & Marketing, Trina Storage Solutions U.S. "Customers expect trusted partners, fully wrapped systems, better performance and faster delivery. The Elementa 2 Pro Platform delivers on all of that – and more."

The Elementa 2 Pro Platform will be featured in Trina Storage's booth at RE+ 2025 from September 9 – 11, 2025. Visitors can explore the platform and speak directly with Trina's energy storage experts at booth V9071.

About Trina Storage Solutions U.S.

Trina Storage Solutions U.S., a business unit of Trina Solar U.S. established in 2015, is a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions. Building on nearly three decades of solar and storage expertise, Trina Storage delivers safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems that accelerate the clean energy transition. To date, Trina has deployed more than 10 GWh of storage capacity worldwide.

