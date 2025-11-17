TRIMERA METALS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NAME AND SYMBOL CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) (OTCQB: TRMMF) (FSE: O2S) ("Trimera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to change its name to "United Critical Minerals Corp." and its Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") ticker symbol to "UCM" (together, the "Name and Symbol Change").

The Name and Symbol Change was approved by the board of directors on the Company in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Company's articles of incorporation on November 17, 2025. The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name and Symbol Change and upon completion of the Name and Symbol Change, the common shares of the Company will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP and ISIN number.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Donnelly

CEO & Director

About Trimera Metals Corp.

Trimera is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements and includes statements respecting the Name and Symbol Change. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Information: Patrick Donnelly, CEO & Director, (604) 506-8120, Email: [email protected]