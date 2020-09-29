Trillium Executive Centre located at 675 Cochrane Avenue, GTA Awarded BOMA Certificate of Excellence and winner of 2020 TOBY award

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce its property located at 675 Cochrane Drive, Markham, Ontario has been awarded the BOMA Certificate of Excellence and 2020 Local TOBY® Award (Outstanding Building of the Year) in the Office Building 250,000 – 499,999 sq. ft. category ("675 Cochrane").

The Certificate of Excellence recognizes outstanding performance in building and environmental management as well as the contributions made to the betterment of Toronto and the GTA's Commercial Real Estate Industry. Applicants are required to complete an awards submission spanning topics such as Building Standards; Community Impact; Tenant Relations/Communications; Energy Conservation; Environmental, Regulatory, Sustainability and Waste; Emergency Preparedness/Life Safety; and Training for Building Personnel. Applicants are also required to undergo an onsite building judging whereby the building, management team, submission and supporting documentation are evaluated and scored by industry peers.

As an extension of the Certificate of Excellence, The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) Award is presented to the highest scoring property in the submission category. It is one of the most prestigious and comprehensive awards of its kind in the commercial real estate industry, recognizing quality in commercial real estate buildings and building management.

"The REIT continues to be committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our buildings for the benefit of both the environment and our tenants," said the REIT's President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Drimmer. "We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our property management team, Crown Property Management Inc., in achieving the BOMA Certificate of Excellence and 2020 Local TOBY® Award which reflects the high quality of our office properties and our best in class property management."

About 675 Cochrane

This property, commonly known as the Trillium Executive Centre, is a Class "AAA" office complex featuring a three-tower design connected by a one-of-a-kind central atrium. The property has approximately 368,900 rentable square feet with a total of 1,259 parking stalls, including two levels of underground parking with 892 stalls and 367 surface stalls. Situated on 7.7 acres, the property is strategically positioned immediately southeast of the Highway 7 and Highway 404 interchange, and north of Highway 407, providing superior north-south and east-west highway accessibility and visibility. The property benefits from access to the regional transit network including vivaNEXT Rapidway and GO Transit, and also benefits from easy access to three airports including, Toronto Pearson International, Billy Bishop and Buttonville. The surrounding areas offer premier services such as retail, hotels, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. In addition, the property offers superior amenities including a state of the art fitness centre, physiotherapist and café. The property is 100% occupied by a diverse tenant roster including Stantec Consulting, Ceridian Canada Ltd., and Astellas Pharma Canada Inc.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com

