Trihedral Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Increasing Operational Efficiency Gains and Plant Asset Performance with its VTScada System

The flexible and scalable VTScada system enables ease of use, lowers costs, increases operational efficiency and performance, and supports client and market growth.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and human-machine interface (HMI) systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Trihedral – A Delta Company with the 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is an industry-leading industrial monitoring and control software developer for mission-critical applications in power, water/wastewater, manufacturing, food and beverage, and oil and gas. The company differentiated itself early by creating one of the first SCADA packages for the DOS operating system. Trihedral continues to create innovative solutions to the problems faced by users around the world.

2022 Global SCADA and HMI Systems Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Samantha Fisher, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, noted, "Trihedral's world-class subject matter experts developed VTScada over 35 years. The company refined its holistic approach to SCADA and HMI software, continuously building its technology to bridge industry gaps in several verticals, such as digital broadcasting systems and water purification plant expansions."

Trihedral developed VTScada for mission-critical applications of every size. Its innovative approach to automation eliminates downtime and data loss by supporting unlimited system-wide redundancy for servers, historians, and communication networks. The purpose-built historian bi-directionally synchronizes data across any number of distributed servers via local or wide area networks.

VTScada's unique architecture integrates core SCADA components in a single installation, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. This approach alleviates the frustration inherent in industrial software lifecycles, including pricing, licensing, development, and support. This also provides perpetual forward compatibility, ensuring critical application components work seamlessly with the latest version.

Pre-integrated features reduce development time, while the native reactive scripting language allows unlimited system customization. The intuitive drag-and-drop screen development environment enables developers to craft screens to meet any industrial design standard. VTScada also employs real-time multi-user configuration with native application version control. In addition to supporting industry standard cyber security strategies, VTScada recently received IEC 62443 – ML 2 Cybersecurity Certification for its Secure Development Lifecycle Process. Trihedral developed a broad selection of tools that empower operators to solve problems, such as the Historical Data Viewer, ISA 18.2 Alarm Management interface, alarm notifications, report generator, and secure HTML5 mobile connectivity.

"Trihedral stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success with increased yearly growth. The company's word-of-mouth and organic marketing efforts enhance its top performance for sustained leadership," said Sebastian Trolli, a Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst. With its strong overall performance, Trihedral earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the SCADA and HMI systems industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About VTScada and Trihedral

Trihedral is an award-winning software development company specializing in industrial monitoring and control. VTScada, our flagship automation platform, powers some of the largest applications in the world while making mission critical strategies practical for even the smallest systems. In 2020, Trihedral joined Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. VTScada - The Industry's Most Powerful SCADA Software™ www.vtscada.com

