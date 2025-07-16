TriggerTech Acquires Hawkins Precision to Expand Product Portfolio and U.S. Manufacturing Presence

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - TriggerTech, a leading manufacturer of high-performance trigger systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hawkins Precision, a Colorado-based manufacturer of premium precision rifle components.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for TriggerTech, enhancing its capabilities in the precision shooting market and establishing a permanent manufacturing footprint in the United States.

"Hawkins Precision has earned a stellar reputation for engineering and manufacturing best-in-class rifle accessories, and we're thrilled to welcome their team into the TriggerTech family," said Bryden Richardson, CEO of TriggerTech. "This acquisition brings deep product expertise, strong customer relationships, and operational leverage that will help us serve the precision rifle community even better."

Founded in 2011, Hawkins Precision is known for its innovative bottom metals, scope rings, magazine systems and muzzle brakes which are trusted by competitive shooters, hunters, and OEMs. The combination of TriggerTech's patented zero-creep trigger technology and Hawkins Precision's accessory systems will unlock opportunities for new product development and category expansion.

"We've long admired TriggerTech's engineering excellence and customer-first mindset," said Andy Hawkins, Founder of Hawkins Precision. "Joining forces allows us to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver the performance our customers expect."

Strategic Highlights:

U.S. Manufacturing Presence: Hawkins Precision's facility in Colorado Springs provides a strategic domestic production base to support U.S. government contracts and commercial customers.

Hawkins Precision's facility in provides a strategic domestic production base to support U.S. government contracts and commercial customers. Customer and Brand Alignment: Both companies serve leading OEMs, distributors, and performance-focused end users in overlapping channels.

Both companies serve leading OEMs, distributors, and performance-focused end users in overlapping channels. Operational Leverage: The integration creates opportunities for supply chain efficiencies, shared R&D, and enhanced service levels for both brands.

The integration creates opportunities for supply chain efficiencies, shared R&D, and enhanced service levels for both brands. Product Synergy: The acquisition expands TriggerTech's product offering to include premium rifle accessories that are highly complementary to its core trigger systems.

Hawkins Precision will continue to operate under its existing brand, with ongoing support from Andy Hawkins, who will be staying on as the Head of Product Development, and the rest of the Hawkins leadership team to ensure continuity and customer satisfaction.

About TriggerTech

TriggerTech is an innovator in the firearms industry, offering the most precise and reliable trigger systems available. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, TriggerTech's patented Zero Creep Technology™ is used by top shooters, law enforcement, and military professionals around the world.

About Hawkins Precision

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Hawkins Precision manufactures high-end rifle components engineered for competitive shooters and serious hunters. With a commitment to quality and performance, Hawkins products are trusted by top rifle builders and OEMs.

