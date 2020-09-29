Tridel wins BILD Green Builder of The Year for 11th time and Best High-Rise Design (Tridel at The Well)

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's largest builder of condominium homes was named 2020 Green Builder of the Year, High-Rise at this year's BILD's award ceremony. It marks Tridel's 11th time winning this distinguished prize. The company also took home awards for Best High-Rise Building Design for their master-planned community, Tridel at The Well, and the Best Customer Care Award – Tridel's fourth win since the prize's inauguration in 2016.

"It is with great honour that Tridel accepts these prestigious awards from BILD, an association whom we greatly respect," says Jim Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer of Tridel. "We take great pride in every one of our projects and are pleased to see Tridel at The Well's groundbreaking design be recognized this year for its innovative use of renewable energy. Every home we build – and every corporate and community initiative we work on – is designed to positively impact society as a whole. These awards inspire us to continue our commitment to being an environmental leader in our industry and to continue to serve our customers and communities with integrity, quality, innovation and sustainability."

Tridel's sustained run of success as an 11-time winner of Green Builder of the Year stems from an unwavering commitment to sustainability in both construction practices and building-performance. This dedication to building strong, vibrant, green communities that are safe and healthy places to live is seen throughout the planning of Tridel at The Well, an ambitious mixed-use development expected to generate $4.2 billion in economic activity.

Set to be Toronto's new exclusive sustainable lifestyle community, The Well's award-winning series of gracefully designed high-rise towers incorporate the historic warehouse and modern high-rise aesthetic of the surrounding neighbourhood. The sleek Classic I and Classic II condominiums, designed by architectsAlliance, are glass structures poised atop a stacked, off-centre 'historicist' grade-related base that recalls the area's industrial heritage. The towers elegantly decline east to west and complement the lavish U-shaped Signature Series, a 98-suite boutique residence, designed by Wallman Architects, boasting generously-sized, terraced suites that overlook the new 18-metre-wide tree-lined promenade of Wellington. The building features warehouse-inspired window openings and a stylish brick-clad lower level that seamlessly blends into a white precast concrete upper level.

Central to Tridel at The Well, a dramatic glass canopy encases an airy two-storey hub of boutiques, restaurants and fresh food markets that connect to the bright, contemporary office spaces and modern, luxurious residences. Steps away from the South Core and Financial District, green space is maintained via two heritage parks and a new quirky feline-themed Cat Park.

The Well's state-of-the-art design also includes solar panels to supplement electricity and domestic hot water, in-suite ventilation systems with 70% energy recovery (ERV) efficiency cores, rainwater harvesting systems for landscape irrigation, ventless heat pump energy-efficient smart clothes dryers and metered electrical vehicle charging stations. The Enwave Tank, a Deep Lake Water Cooling (DLWC) system, will deliver a renewable lake water supply to all buildings at the three million sq. ft. complex, saving up to 90% electricity consumption and eliminating ozone-depleting emissions.

The Well continues Tridel's reputation for sustainable construction and the company's dedication to excellence in business, industry and community. Classic I, II and Signature Series are designed to target LEED Silver certification.

Of Recent, Tridel has achieved Toronto's first LEED Platinum residential high-rise for Aqualina, home of the award-winning NetZED (Net-Zero Energy) Dwelling, LEED Gold certification for 3 developments, and launched a series of buildings and master-planned communities all targeting Gold, Platinum and Silver LEED certification. They are leaders of green residential condominium development in Canada, with more than 20% of the commercial certified LEED Multi-Unit Residential Buildings.

About Tridel

Tridel is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than eight decades of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 85,000 homes. The company focuses on customer service, innovation, environmentally sustainable design, performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, marketing, sales, construction excellence, and customer service. Tridel has over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

Tridel was awarded the 2019 Ontario Homebuilder of the Year in 2019 the Ontario Homebuilders Association.

