Tridel earns four of the industry's top honours at 2023 BILD AWARDS, including Green Builder of the Year for a record 14th time

The acclaimed builder's waterfront community, Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village, also nabbed BILD's coveted People's Choice Award and Best High-Rise Building Design

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Tridel, Canada's leading condominium builder, received several awards at the 2023 BILD Awards in Vaughan, Ontario, last week. Established in 1980, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognizes excellence in all aspects of the development process, from construction and design to sales and marketing. Tridel, whose signature red box logo is synonymous with quality projects that are Built for Life, came away from the evening, earning distinction with another colour— Green.

Tridel continues to set unprecedented standards in sustainability, bringing home a record 14th Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise award for their dedication to building high-quality, environmentally responsible condominium homes. Tridel's unwavering commitment to eco-friendly building practices and social impact has been at the forefront of the company's philosophy since 2003, with the delivery of Element, their first Built Green Built for Life® community. 20 years later, Tridel continues to exemplify excellence in sustainability and remains committed to building responsibly for today and into the future, adhering to a set of elevated building practices that voluntarily surpasses regulated requirements.

To date, Tridel has achieved over 25 million square feet of LEED® Platinum, Gold and Silver certified and candidate buildings throughout the GTA. Investments into green technologies, research initiatives and construction practices that combat climate change and reduce environmental impact support Tridel's commitment to building sustainable communities. Currently, the green-minded developer is including low-carbon district energy solutions, leak-mitigation systems, air tightness testing, urban agriculture, and robust electric vehicle charging stations, among other features in its communities, to improve building efficiency, performance, and resilience. Additionally, as part of its efforts to contribute to a low-carbon global economy, Tridel is pursuing a new decarbonization strategy, starting with a baseline carbon emissions study for its Head office.

"Tridel has been a pioneer in the development industry for nearly 90 years; we recognized the potential in aligning our development interests with environmental responsibility early on. Highly efficient designed buildings are not only good for our environment, but also operate better economically by reducing the amount of energy required, in turn saving our homeowners money," said Bruno Giancola, Senior Vice President, Tridel. "We're incredibly honoured that the hard work and dedication of our passionate team continues to be recognized by the industry, and we remain proud of the real, tangible impact being made in the communities where we build."

Tridel also received a win for Best Customer Care, the product of a program focused on providing unwavering dedication to their customers, building trusting relationships, and delivering high-quality homes that exceed expectations. The foundation of Tridel's Customer Care program is an exceptional team of employees who strive to empower customers by providing them with knowledge, confidence, and excitement to make informed decisions about their homes while offering timely, industry-leading service. Tridel's program has improved the customer experience in various ways, including a robust Quality Ready Process that enhances suite readiness and speeds up the response to deficiency submissions.

Homeowner focus groups, regular training, and centralization of its warranty and administrative services allow Tridel to continuously improve their services, as seen through their Community Ambassador Program, which encourages residents to become actively involved in their condominium community to enhance the lived experience and increase social engagement and connection.

Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village, Tridel's signature waterfront community, was also a big winner, nabbing the People's Choice Award -as voted by the GTA community-, and Best High-Rise Building Design, as well as Best Presentation Centre by BILD. Designed by architectsAlliance, Harbourwalk is a sculpted pair of buildings joined by a sprawling 57,000-square-foot courtyard adorned with spacious, cascading terraces offering unimpeded views of Lake Ontario. The buildings feature a pair of raised and lowered peaks in opposing corners with permeable, public access to select portions of the courtyard.

Both interconnected buildings will feature their own dedicated lobbies and collections of one, two and three-bedroom suites, all boasting exquisite finishes. With interiors designed by the acclaimed II BY IV Design, Harbourwalk features luxurious resort-like amenities, including an outdoor pool and lounge with lakefront views, along with a range of multi-purpose spaces that cater to social and wellness needs.

For more information about Tridel's communities and more, visit www.tridel.com.

About Tridel

Tridel® is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with homebuilding experience since 1934. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 89,000 homes. Tridel is determined to develop socially and environmentally responsible condominium communities that meet the needs of today's homeowners while safeguarding the well-being of future generations. The company is working to meet this goal by focusing on innovation that promotes environmentally sustainable design, social inclusion and cohesion, as well as high performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, corporate social responsibility, customer service, sales, marketing and construction excellence. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award-winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

SOURCE Tridel Corporation

For further information: For media requests or to schedule interviews, please contact publicists: kg&a, Vakis Boutsalis, 416-578-1741, [email protected]; Zoey Purvis, 647-833-9639, [email protected]