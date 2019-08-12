Trichome Financial Corp. and 22 Capital Corp. Receive Extension for Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - 22 Capital Corp. ("22 Capital") and Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Trichome Financial") announce that, further to their press releases of April 24, 2019 and May 28, 2019, they have received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") with respect to the completion of their announced amalgamation under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) that will result in a reverse take-over of 22 Capital by the shareholders of Trichome Financial (the "Transaction"). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Transaction will be granted by the TSXV has been extended until August 30, 2019. It is expected that trading of Trichome Financial's common shares will commence two business days after the closing of the Transaction and the receipt of the TSXV's final acceptance.

The Transaction is being undertaken pursuant to the terms and conditions of the amalgamation agreement between 22 Capital and Trichome dated November 13, 2018, as amended January 30, 2019, April 5, 2019, May 27, 2019 and August 12, 2019 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"). The recent amendment extended the outside date of the Amalgamation Agreement to reflect the extension by the TSXV.

About 22 Capital

22 Capital is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV. 22 Capital currently has no commercial operations and has no significant assets other than cash. The principal purpose of 22 Capital, as a Capital Pool Company, is the identification, evaluation and acquisition of assets, properties or business with a view to complete a Qualifying Transaction.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome Financial is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative capital solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome Financial was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Founded by industry leaders Origin House (CSE: OH) and Stoic Advisory, Trichome Financial's experienced management team has a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight while developing a first mover advantage as a global cannabis focused specialty finance company. Trichome Financial provides customized financing solutions across the industry value chain to support growth, capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions, working capital and other needs. Leveraging the combined resources and knowledge of its founders, it is able to offer significant value-added financial, product, market and operational support to its partner companies. Trichome Financial's current assets are all based in Canada and it has no operations or assets in the United States. Trichome Financial's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TFC".

For further information about Trichome Financial please visit us at www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter and refer to the joint information circular of Trichome Financial and 22 Capital dated May 29, 2019 which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

