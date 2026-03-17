Trichologist Publishes Self-Help Book on Hair Loss and Scalp Health: The Healing Crown: From Hair Loss to Confidence

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Addressing the widespread impact of hair loss across diverse demographics, Tricho Solutions™, in collaboration with Ottawa Hair Loss Clinic & Wellness, announces the release of The Healing Crown: From Hair Loss to Confidence authored by certified trichologist Mikaella Celestin. The book will be released on March 20, 2026, in Ottawa, Canada. Available for preorder on Amazon

Author Background and Clinical Insights

Book Launch: The Healing Crown: From Hair Loss to Confidence (CNW Group/Tricho Solutions™ Incorporated)

Celestin has over nine years of clinical experience supporting individuals with hair and scalp disorders. Her professional development includes training with world‑renowned dermatologists and trichologists, as well as formal training in naturopathy and nutrition.

Empowering Understanding and Confidence

Celestin, author of 'The Healing Crown' and founder of Tricho Solutions, shares her vision, 'Having experienced the emotional and practical challenges of hair loss firsthand, and through nine years of clinical observation, I recognized the urgent need for a resource that offers both clarity and confidence," said Mikaella Celestin. "

This book provides structured explanations on everything from hair biology to emotional considerations, empowering readers with accurate information and effective strategies for self-advocacy in their health conversation.

The Healing Crown: From Hair Loss to Confidence offers readers a human-centered approach to hair health, emphasizing listening, collaboration, and considering the whole person. It also guides readers on clinical communication, self-advocacy, and includes reflective exercises to support personal understanding. To explore the book: https://thehealingcrownbook.com/

Dr. Jeff Donovan, US and Canadian Board-Certified Dermatologist and Director of the Evidence Based Hair Fellowship Training Program at the University of British Columbia, affirms, "This book encourages a human centered approach to hair health--one that listens, collaborates, and considers the whole person."

The book provides structured explanations and guidance on topics related to hair and scalp health:

Common causes of hair loss alopecia areata, hair thinning

Emotional considerations associated with hair changes

Approaches to clinical communication and self ‑ advocacy

Reflective exercises to support personal understanding

Relevance

Hair loss affects individuals across various ages, genders, and cultural backgrounds. The book presents information intended to support readers in understanding contributing factors, available resources, and approaches to informed decision‑making.

About Ottawa Hair Loss Clinic & Wellness

Ottawa Hair Loss Clinic & Wellness is a Canadian clinical practice specializing in hair and scalp disorders and trichology‑based education.

Tricho Solutions™ Incorporated develops scalp‑care products and educational materials informed by trichology principles. The company focuses on long‑term scalp health and accessible hair‑care education.

SOURCE Tricho Solutions™ Incorporated

Media Contact: Mikaella Celestin, [email protected], 613-837-4696