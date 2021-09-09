Tribe Property Technologies Launches Digital Partnership Program; Appoints Dan Feeny as CTO

"We are leveraging the strength of our existing suite of products ( Tribe Home community platform, and Tribe Home Pro for developers) to bring value-added services to owners, tenants, strata corporations/condo boards, property managers and real estate developers," explains Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "Tribe is entering into targeted partnerships that will elevate service offerings and convenience, while improving efficiencies and the overall benefits of living in a Tribe community."

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue. The Company's Digital Partnership Program strengthens Tribe's offerings with a complete end-to-end digital and technology backed approach to multi-family residential living.

"With more than 40,000 homes under management and more than 100,000 people living in Tribe-managed communities, partnership offers represent tremendous opportunity to allow residents the ability to leverage group buying power, while offering digital partners the opportunity to connect with potential customers," adds Mr. Nakhla. "This aligns with our goal to lower the overall costs of ownership for our residents while increasing connectivity and convenience."

Appointment of Dan Feeny as CTO

Tribe announced today that it has appointed Dan Feeny to the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Feeny brings over 20 years of technical and proven management experience to the position of CTO where he will lead the Tribe Product, Engineering, and IT teams.

Prior to joining Tribe, Mr. Feeny served as VP, Technology at Lendesk for three years, where he led the implementation of a year-long project for a major financial institution in Canada and integrated the technology resources and assets of two important acquisitions. Mr. Feeny has also held senior technology leadership roles prior to his tenure at Lendesk including Vice President, Engineering at PayWith, Vice President, R&D at INETCO and Director of Engineering at Vivonet. In these roles he oversaw each company's engineering staff and led the alignment of these resources with the strategic vision of the company. Mr. Feeny's breadth of experience has included financial transaction monitoring, payment card solutions and mortgage workflow solutions in addition to the implementation and deployment of enterprise scale projects in multiple organizations.

"We are thrilled to have Dan join our executive leadership team, with his wealth of experience in product and engineering for digital and consumer solutions," adds Mr. Nakhla. "Dan joins our talented group of Product, Engineering and IT employees, adding the leadership required to keep Tribe at the forefront of this space and continue our track record of innovation."

"I am excited about this opportunity with Tribe – I love the company's model and the impact they are having at the core of people's lives - their home," says Dan Feeny, Tribe CTO. "Joining a company with this level of maturity in the prop-tech space provides a greenfield of opportunity and an extremely sound launchpad from which to accelerate our digital growth."

Mr. Feeny holds a computer science degree from the University of British Columbia and also sits on the board for the Pacific Post-Partum Support Society.

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

