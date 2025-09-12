Tribe Property Technologies Appoints Scott Ullrich as New Chief Financial Officer

Veteran real estate executive and accounting professional, Scott Ullrich promoted to Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 40 years of leadership experience across finance, property management, and real estate investment.

promoted to Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 40 years of leadership experience across finance, property management, and real estate investment. Scott Ullrich will replace Mr. Angelo Bartolini who has been CFO since Oct 2023 and is moving to a strategic advisor role.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Ullrich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, Mr. Ullrich will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. Mr. Ullrich succeeds Angelo Bartolini, who is transitioning to a strategic advisor after successfully guiding Tribe through a critical transition period. Under Mr. Bartolini's leadership, Tribe achieved EBITDA-positive results, streamlined operations, and executed key acquisitions.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, said, "Angelo joined the Company at a pivotal time, and his leadership during this critical phase was invaluable. His extensive expertise in financial strategy, operations, and acquisitions helped guide Tribe through a challenging transition, enabling us to achieve our first EBITDA-positive results and execute key acquisitions that have positioned us for sustained growth."

Tribe extends its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Bartolini for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as CFO. Mr. Bartolini commented, "It's been an incredible and rewarding experience working alongside the talented team at Tribe over the past two years. I am proud of the strides we've made in reaching EBITDA-positive performance, streamlining operations, and setting the foundation for Tribe's continued growth. I wish the entire Tribe team continued success in all their future endeavors."

Scott Ullrich, who has been with Tribe since the acquisition of Gateway Property Management in 2021, brings over four decades of leadership experience in the property management and real estate sectors. Mr. Ullrich most recently served as Executive Vice President at Tribe, overseeing national rental and condo operations and helping to build Tribe's strong foundation in property management. Prior to joining Tribe, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Property Management, a leading firm in the Canadian real estate market.

Joseph Nakhla continued, "Scott's deep financial expertise, operational insight, and longstanding commitment to Tribe make him the perfect leader for the CFO role as we continue our journey toward even greater success. His strategic vision, combined with his extensive experience in both real estate operations and finance, will be key in scaling Tribe, driving operational efficiencies, and generating long-term value for our stakeholders. Scott has been a core part of Tribe's success, and we are excited to see how his leadership will take Tribe to the next level."

With his comprehensive understanding of both operational leadership and strategic financial oversight, Mr. Ullrich has been instrumental in Tribe's ongoing growth and operational excellence. His expertise in both finance and property management will be pivotal as Tribe expands its solution and builds on its financial strength.

Scott Ullrich commented, "I'm both humbled and excited to take on the role of CFO at such a dynamic time for Tribe. Over the past few years, I've seen firsthand how our team has worked tirelessly to build a robust, tech-driven property management platform that is both scalable and highly efficient. As CFO, my focus will be on ensuring Tribe's continued financial strength, optimizing our operational performance, and positioning the company for long-term growth. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to accelerate our expansion across Canada."

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to the aims and goals of the Company; results of the Acquisition; financial projections; growth plans including future prospective consolidation in the property management sector; future acquisitions by the Company; beliefs of the Company with respect to the independent owner-investors market; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; and other factors or information. Such information represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], 604-572-6392